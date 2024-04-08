Highlights Zinedine Zidane may not necessarily be offered the Manchester United job if Erik Ten Hag is sacked.

Manchester United's search for a new manager should they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag has already spread across multiple names with the rumour mill in full swing after a poor run of form from the Dutchman - though Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT that whilst Zinedine Zidane will be in the thoughts of INEOS, there is no guarantee he will even be on the Red Devils' final shortlist.

Ten Hag took over last summer after a poor season from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, and whilst he endured a less-than-desireable start with losses to Brighton and Brentford, they stormed back to record a third-placed finish and qualify for the Champions League, alongside winning a Carabao Cup. But this year hasn't gone as required and that could mean other targets are sought-after.

Manchester United: Managerial Search Latest

United are thought to be on the hunt for a manager to replace Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag has failed to build upon the foundations he set himself last season, and with United currently in sixth and looking like they will miss out on Champions League football, whispers around the fanbase have crept in about his future.

United have already been linked with England boss Gareth Southgate, Julian Nagelsmann has also been touted with a move to the club, whilst Zinedine Zidane has also been floated with a move to Old Trafford. Journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that links with a move for Zidane don't make sense, given that he will want to coach an elite set of players and go for the biggest trophies.

But Jacobs believes that whilst Zidane will be on a planning list, that doesn't necessarily mean he will be offered the United job - and that's even if Ten Hag is sacked.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with Manchester United but he may not get the job

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“The Gareth Southgate links come from the fact that Dan Ashworth worked with Southgate at the FA. Julian Nagelsmann is another candidate that it is believed wants to go back into club football. “Zinedine Zidane will almost certainly be on the succession planning list, but being on the succession planning list doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to get any contact or offered the job. It just means that you’re part of a collection of names that are there to explore. “And then, if a change is made, that list will be whittled down.”

Zinedine Zidane: Managerial Career So Far

Zidane certainly has credentials when it comes to being a football manager. Outside of his superb playing career, the Frenchman took over at Real Madrid back in January 2016, winning the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Champions League trophies; the first boss to complete such a feat since its rebranding.

One La Liga trophy, a Spanish Super Cup and two FIFA Club World Cup winners’ medals followed - and whilst he left the club at the end of the 2017-18 season, he rejoined again in March 2019 - where he won yet another league title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zinedine Zidane only lost four games in the Champions League in his first spell, which saw Real Madrid take three consecutive trophies

Success has been barren at United in the post-Alex Ferguson era, and a born winner as manager could well be the right tonic; Jose Mourinho won the Europa League with the Red Devils in his time at the helm, and more success in that ilk could follow should Zidane be appointed to the throne that has long been starved of accomplishments.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-04-24.