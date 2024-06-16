Highlights Manchester United are again being linked with a move for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Suzuki turned down Man United last summer as he wanted a starting role.

Erik ten Hag is set to extend his Man United deal until 2027.

Japan international Zion Suzuki turned down Manchester United last summer – this year he would only arrive expecting to be the first-choice keeper, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jones, United never lost interest in the 21-year-old after being linked with a move for him in 2023 before Suzuki opted to join Belgian club Sint-Truiden.

Speaking to the media last year, the stopper explained the decision to reject United last summer, stating: "it’s important for me to participate in matches," as the Red Devils were offering him only a backup role.

Last year, United went on to sign Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, but recent reports suggest they could be coming back for Suzuki this transfer window as Bayindir is now being linked with an exit after making just five appearances for the Red Devils.

The Turkey international is being eyed by Celtic, who reportedly are willing to offer him a four-year deal and a starting position in Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up.

United Remain Interested in Suzuki

Japanese international wants Onana's starting spot

Jones, speaking to GMS, suggested that United face a problem if they were to reignite their interest in Suzuki – who has been described as a 'wonderkid' by Nogo Mania - he expects to play first-team football:

"United have never lost interest in the player so it does not surprise me to see new stories about them wanting him. "The problem is he does not fancy sitting on the bench playing second fiddle to Onana and there really is no sign that Onana is going anywhere soon. "He has said he would like to test himself in the Premier League but if he said 'no' to United a year ago then I don’t see why that would change now, because he still wants to be a number one. And one position not up for grabs this season is United’s first choice keeper."

After a poor start to his debut Premier League campaign, Onana rediscovered his form in the second part of the season, helping United lift the FA Cup last month.

Andre Onana's 2023-24 Premier League Record Matches 38 Goals Conceded 58 Saves 146 Save Percentage 74.9 Clean Sheets 9

Ten Hag Set for New Man United Deal

Dutchman fully expected to stay at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag is in talks to extend his deal with Manchester United this summer after it was confirmed the Dutchman will be staying in charge of the club next season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a new deal for Ten Hag is '90 per cent' confirmed as United see him as a 'really important part of their project' going forward.

The Dutchman is set to extend his contract for three more years, until 2027, after leading the club to two trophies in two consecutive years, becoming the first manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to do so.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Statistics courtesy of FBREF and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-06-24.