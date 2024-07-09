Highlights Manchester United are 'really close' to signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with all parties waiting for formal steps.

Manchester United’s pursuit of Bologna marksman Joshua Zirkzee is ramping up dramatically and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that a deal is now ‘very close’ to being struck with all parties now waiting for the formal steps to follow.

Despite signing Rasmus Hojlund for £72 million last summer, Anthony Martial’s departure has caused Erik ten Hag - who has recently signed a contract extension to see him stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2024 - to dip back into the market in search of another centre forward.

Man Utd: Joshua Zirkzee Latest

Dutchman 'can't wait' for Old Trafford switch

Simply, Zirkzee has emerged as the primary option. Despite the long-standing interest from Serie A outfit AC Milan, Ten Hag and Co are coming out of the end of the transfer saga in the driving seat, having agreed personal terms.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano suggested that terms between the club and player have been sealed, with the Italian journalist suggesting that Manchester United could either cough up his £34 million release clause all at once or divide instalments over a period of three to five years.

After impressing for his Serie A employers in 2023/24, notching 11 goals and five assists, the former Bayern Munich prospect’s red-hot form piqued the interest of an array of clubs across the continent, though the Dutchman is now set to move to Old Trafford in the coming days.

What that means for Hojlund remains unseen, but from those within the club, there is an ever-growing consensus that a plan is in place to get both young hotshots firing on all cylinders, whether that be as a two-man attacking unit or not.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund was Manchester United's leading goalscorer last season, notching 16 strikes. Bruno Fernandes (15) ranked second.

Romano: Man Utd Deal for Zirkzee Now ‘Very Close’

Clubs now waiting on formal steps

On Manchester United’s pursuit of the Dutchman, Romano suggested that a deal is ‘very close’ to being struck after agreements have been reached over his contract, his salary and with his agent for a commission fee. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said:

“Yes, very close. Really, really close. Just waiting for the formal steps to follow, they have an agreement with the player on the contract, an agreement on the salary, and agreement with this agent on the commission. “That was probably the most important part of the story, because it was basically what created big issues for AC Milan. They wanted to sign Zirkzee, they had an agreement on the contract and salary, but the problem was on the agent’s side, and now everything is okay for Manchester United.”

Man Utd ‘Optimistic’ of Landing Ugarte Deal

Both clubs continue fee negotiations

According to journalist Cristopher Michel, the 13-time Premier League champions are growing in optimism that a deal for Paris Saint-Germain and Uruguay enforcer Manuel Ugarte can be finalised as the two clubs continue to negotiate over a fee.

Michel has suggested that his Ligue 1 employers, PSG, are keen to recoup the €60 million fee that they shelled out last summer, while his would-be buyers are under the assumption that his valuation falls closer to the €42 million price point.

Casemiro vs Ugarte - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Casemiro Ugarte Minutes 1,935 1,987 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 Clearances per game 1 2.6 Overall rating 7.15 6.97

Viewed as the ideal replacement for an ageing Casemiro, Ugarte struggled to find his feet in the French capital after his high-profile move from Sporting CP - and with Ten Hag and his entourage in the market for a new defensive-minded central midfielder, Ugarte has already green-lit a move to Old Trafford.

