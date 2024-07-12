Highlights Manchester United in talks to sign De Ligt, Branthwaite, Yoro, and Ugarte after securing Zirkzee's deal.

Ten Hag keen to add Premier league experience with negotiations for Branthwaite and Yoro ongoing.

Club courts PSG's Ugarte as a priority for midfield position depending on Casemero's departure.

Manchester United are in simultaneous talks to sign four new players after snaring the signature of centre forward Joshua Zirkzee, according to Sky Sports, who name-dropped the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro as potential centre-back additions.

The Dutchman, 23, is set to become the first signing of the INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe era. Zirkzee is now in Manchester to undergo his medical in M16, which precedes an announcement of a five-year deal with the option of an extra year.

But that is just the start of Erik ten Hag’s third summer in charge after the former Ajax chief himself extended his contract until the summer of 2026. Centre-back has been identified as a position in need, while a replacement for the potentially-departing Casemiro has been earmarked too.

Man Utd In Talks with Four Players After Zirkzee

Branthwaite, De Ligt, Yoro, Ugarte

Close

Bayern Munich outcast Matthijs de Ligt remains on Manchester United’s summer shortlist, per Sky Sports. The 24-year-old, formerly of Ajax and Juventus, is keen on a move to Old Trafford with talks ramping up following Raphael Varane’s departure.

Ten Hag and De Ligt already hold a positive, pre-existing relationship following their time spent together at Ajax, a period when they won the Eredivisie title in 2019, and the compatriots are eager to seal a reunion.

Alternatively, per Sky Sports, a third bid for Everton and England star Branthwaite is being discussed in-house with Ten Hag keen to add some Premier League experience to his back line. Manchester United’s latest offering to the defender’s current employers - believed to be around £45 million plus £5m in add-ons - was swiftly turned down with them holding out for a figure north of £70 million.

De Ligt, Branthwaite, Yoro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic De Ligt Branthwaite Yoro Minutes 1,391 3,117 2,672 Goals/Assists 2/0 3/0 2/0 Pass success rate (%) 94 80.1 92.2 Tackles per game 0.7 1.9 1.1 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.4 1.1 Clearances per game 2.4 4.5 3 Overall rating 6.68 6.90 6.74

A younger and cheaper option instead of Branthwaite is Lille's Leny Yoro. Manchester United have had a bid - worth £42 million (€50m) - accepted by the Ligue 1 outfit for the 18-year-old Frenchman, though his preference remains a move to Real Madrid.

Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain has been courted as the club’s priority target in the defensive midfield position, but a move for the Uruguay international could depend on whether Saudi Arabia-linked Casemiro departs the club.

Dani Olmo ‘Open’ to Old Trafford Switch

Man City pull out of race

Manchester United’s pursuit of RB Leipzig and Spain’s midfield technician Dani Olmo has been handed a major boost after their arch-rivals Manchester City pulled themselves out of the race, exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT sources, who have also revealed that he is ‘open’ to an Old Trafford switch in the coming weeks and months.

Having played a starring role in Spain’s progression to the Euro 2024 final, plundering three goals and a duo of assists in five outings, Olmo will have no shortage of suitors upon the Germany-based tournament coming to an end.

Listed as one of six Euro 2024 heavy hitters that could seal a post-tournament transfer, Olmo - a 38-cap Spain international - notched eight goals and five assists across 2023/24 for his Bundesliga employers, but could rival Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount for a position in Ten Hag’s plans next term.

All statistics per WhoScored