Manchester United’s prospective owners are ‘still waiting for feedback’ from the Raine Group after making their offers, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GiveMeSport.

The Glazer’s effectively put the Red Devils up for sale back in November when the American family said they plan to identify "strategic alternatives" and said the process will consider a number of options.

Manchester United news – takeover

According to The Guardian, the Glazer’s are intent on receiving a higher fee for United than the initial bids they have received from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It’s believed that the two proposals were lodged at a maximum of £4.5 billion, significantly below the £6 billion figure that the current owners were hoping to receive.

That means the American family’s wish to close any deal by the end of March is looking unlikely and speculation over whether they are actually willing to relinquish full control has begun to mount.

Sky Sports state that ‘growing fears the club will not be sold outright’ were enhanced by Avram Glazer’s presence at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final.

It’s also stated that Avram and his brother Joel are reluctant to cede United, unlike their siblings, due to ‘underwhelming indicative offers’, and that formal approaches would need to be significantly increased to tempt the Glazers into an outright sale.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GMS that the Raine Group will provide a response to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘imminently’.

He said: “So, the groups that have bid for Manchester United, whether majority or minority, are, at the time of recording, still waiting for feedback from Raine Group, which is expected imminently.

“And then it's likely that certain bidders will be put through the due diligence at which point they will be able to make a more accurate offer.”

Who do Man Utd play next?

While there is plenty of upheaval and uncertainty off the pitch, manager Erik ten Hag is doing an outstanding job of ensuring some success on it.

The Old Trafford outfit secured their first piece of silverware since 2017 when they defeated Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final recently before advancing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by seeing off West Ham.

Next up for Ten Hag’s charges is a trip to Anfield to take on fierce rivals Liverpool in what could prove to be a pivotal clash in the race for a top-four finish.

United are still fighting on three fronts in what has been an extremely promising season so far, and the fan base will be eagerly awaiting the next update regarding their ownership situation.