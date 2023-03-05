Manchester United could push the boat out to sign a ‘marquee number nine’ in the summer transfer window

Man Utd could now 'go big' for 'final piece of jigsaw' at Old Trafford

Manchester United could push the boat out to sign a ‘marquee number nine’ in the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils are believed to be in the market for a new striker as manager Erik ten Hag looks to complete his overhaul of the first-team squad at Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news – Striker

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure towards the end of 2022 left United short of options in the final third of the pitch, forcing Ten Hag to bring in Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal.

And while the Netherlands international has put in a string of solid displays upfront, he arguably lacks the quality and goalscoring prowess to be considered a long-term solution in that area of the pitch.

According to ESPN, United have already identified a three-player shortlist that includes Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg’s Benjamin Sesko.

Reliable CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has also claimed that Tammy Abraham is another player being monitored by United thanks to his impressive form for AS Roma over the last 18 months.

It certainly seems as though a centre-forward is high up on Ten Hag’s wish list, and a prolific goalscorer could elevate the 20-time English champions back to their previous heights.

What has Taylor said about Man Utd?

United spent around £215 million renovating their playing staff in the summer and were restricted to only loan signings in January as a result.

Read more: Europa League 2022/23: Fixtures, Group Stage Draw, Dates, Schedule, Final, Teams and Everything We Know So Far

But Taylor has told GMS that he believes Ten Hag will splash the cash once more when he goes in search of a new striker as it could be the ‘final piece of the jigsaw’.

He said: “I do envisage United going big on a marquee number nine whether that's Kane, Osimhen or Vlahovic. I do see that happening, to be honest with you. I do feel like it is the final piece of the jigsaw.”

Do Man Utd need a new striker?

United’s recent history with strikers is far from ideal, with several star names either flopping at the club or only proving to be short-term solutions.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Radamel Falcao, Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, and Romelu Lukaku have all failed to fill the sizeable void upfront.

And now, Anthony Martial’s constant struggle with injuries means the talented France international cannot be trusted to lead the line week in, week out.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that securing a fresh source of goals is believed to be at the top of Ten Hag’s to-do list.