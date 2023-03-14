Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho has reached out to Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters after the defender was the victim of racist abuse on social media.

The comments were left on Walker-Peters’ platform following Southampton’s 0-0 draw against United on Sunday.

In an incident-filled game where Casemiro was sent off for a high challenge on Carlos Alcaraz and Marcus Rashford was accused of diving, Garnacho was on the receiving end of a hard challenge from Walker-Peters in the second half.

The player was then spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches after the game ended, and reports now suggest that the 18-year-old’s injury is “worse than expected.”

Southampton condemn racist abuse

What was completely unacceptable though were the racist messages that were sent to Walker-Peters following the game.

After the final whistle had gone, it was reported that the defender had received online abuse following the match, with Sky Sports News reporting that “several offensive replies, including monkey emojis,” had been left in the comments section of his most recent Instagram post.

Southampton issued a statement the following day, describing their disappointment that nothing had changed since midfielder Alex Jankewitz was racially abused in 2021 after being sent off in Southampton’s 9-0 defeat at Old Trafford.

“In February 2021 the club made a statement about one of our young players receiving abhorrent racial abuse following a match against Manchester United,” Southampton wrote in their statement.

“More than two years on, we find ourselves in the exact same position: disgusted and disappointed in the behaviour of those online who lower themselves to abusing players for the colour of their skin.

“What is equally frustrating is the lack of meaningful action in those two years from the social media platforms who allow such hatred to breed and fester.”

Southampton went on to say that they had forwarded the messages to Hampshire Police and that they had reported the messages to the social media platforms involved.

Walker-Peters breaks silence

And last night, Walker-Peters took to Instagram to talk about the comments that had been sent to him.

“On a personal level, the racial abuse I received is something that no player or person should ever have to experience,” the 25-year-old wrote.

“We need to be better, and this is bigger than just football. More needs to be done to prevent this from happening time and time again.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support since, I appreciate each and every one of you.”

The right-back then also included a message to Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, wishing him all the best with his injury.

“Finally, to [Garnacho] it would never be my intention to injure a fellow professional. I wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you back in action as soon as possible.”

Alejandro Garnacho sends support to Walker-Peters

Following his online post, Garnacho has since reached out to the Walker-Peters, commenting his support underneath the defender’s Instagram post.

“More than football,” the United player wrote. “Thank you very much for the message brother, this is part of football.”

Garnacho's response to Kyle Walker-Peters

His sentiments were echoed by fellow Manchester United player Raphael Varane, who said: “Bigger than football. Well said Kyle, you have my support.”

Other footballers have also left support for Walker-Peters underneath his Instagram post, with Ryan Sessegnon and Heung-Min Son reaching out to the former Tottenham full-back, while his Southampton teammates have also given their support.