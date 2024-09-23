Manchester United started a run of five games in 16 days with their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, and by the time we head into October’s international break, we’ll know a lot more about Erik ten Hag’s new-look side.

The Red Devils are due to face Twente, Tottenham Hotspur, Porto and Aston Villa in the next two weeks, but they will be looking to be more potent in the final third of the pitch than they were at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Once again, Manchester United were guilty of missing a range of big chances against Crystal Palace - they have spurned a Premier League-high 17 this season - in a game Ten Hag will feel his side should have won.

Ten Hag Still Backed by Red Devils Hierarchy

Positive results have been secured since Liverpool defeat

Manchester United’s hierarchy continue to back Ten Hag, and although the Crystal Palace draw was frustrating, he has responded positively following the 3-0 loss to Liverpool with two wins, three clean sheets and 10 goals scored.

Marcus Rashford scored one against Southampton in the 3-0 away victory and added a brace in the 7-0 rout over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup. That’s three goals in a week, having not previously scored since March.

Rashford was probably a bit surprised to be dropped for the encounter with Crystal Palace, but Ten Hag just wanted to rotate and give Alejandro Garnacho a chance. Plus, he had in mind the congested fixture calendar ahead.

Ten Hag has never lost faith in Rashford, and his lack of selection for Euro 2024 allowed him to focus on the season ahead with Manchester United. Sources say he’s looked sharp in training at Carrington, too. In pre-season, Rashford was challenged to get 10 goals before Christmas and the hope now is the floodgates have opened following a six-month goal drought.

Matthijs de Ligt, who also scored against Southampton, and Noussair Mazraoui have both made strong impressions. Joshua Zirkzee might not be scoring freely yet, but his link-up play, off-the-ball work and defensive contributions haven't gone unnoticed.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro is also on his way back from a foot injury. Manchester United won’t rush a return, but the 18-year-old is desperate to be fit and match sharp in time to feature away at Arsenal on December 3. He could be back on the grass in mid- or late-November if recovery and rehabilitation goes to plan.

Related Exclusive: Leny Yoro 'Tells Friends' Man Utd Game He Hopes to Return For Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has set his sights on recovering from injury in time to make his debut against Arsenal

Plans Being Devised for 2025 Spending

Ashworth working closely with other key figures behind the scenes

Manchester United might not be too active in January without departures, but 2025 planning – for the next window or summer – is well underway. Director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who was brought in on a short-term contract, looks set to continue for the foreseeable future and has made a strong impression in what was a highly collaborative summer.

Highly-rated chief executive officer Omar Berrada, former interim-CEO Jean Claude-Blanc and technical director Jason Wilcox were all heavily involved in supporting new sporting director Dan Ashworth over the summer. Sources say all the different names are working effectively together in a model with plenty of freedom to challenge.

Manchester United do still want a young left-back. Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is one profile explored, but Bournemouth wanted close to £40m last summer to even consider a sale. Although Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is another name considered, the strong expectation remains that the Canadian - described as the "Usain Bolt of football" by Rio Ferdinand - will join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Of course, the same was originally said about Yoro – with most industry suitors feeling chasing the French centre-back was a lost cause – but Manchester United found a way to succeed. It’s going to be even harder to persuade Davies, though, as long as Real Madrid remain in the race.

Milos Kerkez's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the domestic campaign compared to Alphonso Davies Milos Kerkez Alphonso Davies Shot-creating actions 2.77 3.04 Clearances 2.34 1.74 Tackles 2.13 1.30 Blocks 1.28 1.30 Key passes 0.85 1.30 Shots 0.85 0.43 Statistics correct as of 23/09/2024

The Red Devils have never approached Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, despite reports, and I don’t expect that to change in January, even on a half-season loan. The idea is to buy younger and permanent. That plan likely won't change unless injuries dictate a short-term solution.

I also expect Manchester United to add a young wide player. Southampton’s Tyler Dibling could be one to watch simply because Ashworth was very keen on him when at Newcastle United, and part of Sir Jim Ratciffe’s strategy is to invest in Under-21 homegrown talent and lower the average age of the first team.

Although there have been links with Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala, who is yet to sign a new deal with the 33-time German champions, there remains faith in Mason Mount to live up to his £55m price tag and start providing goal contributions with a consistent run in the side. Musiala can obviously be utilised out wide but prefers a more central playmaker role.

Manchester United could also add another striker. Interest remains in Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to leave RB Leipzig next summer after choosing to extend his stay ahead of this season. Arsenal are probably still favourites, though. Although Sesko opted to remain at Leipzig, Arsenal was his top choice had he moved last summer, so the Red Devils have work to do.

Casemiro and Eriksen Offers to be Considered

Lindelof and Antony among other names facing uncertain future

As for outgoings, offers could be entertained for Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof. Antony is by no means transfer listed, but a lucrative bid could still be considered.

Manchester United will look to lock down a series of contract renewals as well. Kobbie Mainoo is first in line in the coming weeks, and Amad Diallo is expected to be handed fresh terms as well. This follows Bruno Fernandes' contract extension over the summer and is an indication that Ratcliffe’s new-look sporting team are keen to reward integral players and incentivise young talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes' contract extension allowed him to become the joint-second highest earner at Manchester United, thanks to pocketing £300,000-per-week

The Red Devils feel, in doing so, they can pave the way for the future and keep costs down. Gone are the days of signing a flurry of older players on astronomical wages. Ratcliffe wants all departments at the club, including the playing squad, to be leaner and meaner.

This will also help the club stay within Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines. Manchester United’s full-year financial results showed a £113.2m loss despite declaring record revenues of £661.8m. It’s the fifth year in a row that the Red Devils have failed to generate an annual profit, but it’s not all doom and gloom.

On paper, Manchester United appear miles over the allowable £105m loss for the three-year PSR cycle, but allowable deductions – for spending on women’s football or youth development, for example – mean they are confident they are compliant with the financial rules.

The fact they weren’t scrambling to do so-called ‘mirror’ deals – two separate transactions between clubs for the benefit of the books – around the June 30 'PSR deadline' backs up the club’s position. The ‘pure profit’ fees for Mason Greenwood (£23m, Marseille) and Scott McTominay (£25m, Napoli) will also reflect favourably on this financial year, ending June 30, 2025.

Manchester United have an initial five-window recruitment plan, with several senior insiders delighted with their summer business. But Ratcliffe knows Champions League football is now crucial to keeping both the football project and finances on track.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Capology