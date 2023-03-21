To say Manchester United have housed some of the greatest players in football is no understatement.

They have been the dominant force in English football for much of their existence and rank first for league titles won with 20.

Now, the difficult job of selecting the club’s all-time greatest XI has been handed over to an AI to decide and there are some big exclusions. Even United’s record goalscorer Wayne Rooney doesn’t have a spot in the squad.

Equally, Ryan Giggs, the club’s record appearance maker and most decorated player, doesn’t make the cut. There’s no place for the likes of David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dennis Law, Dwight Yorke, or Andy Cole either.

So who does make the team?

What is Manchester United's greatest XI of all time?

Well, starting off in goal, despite some tough competition from Edwin van der Sar, it is Peter Schmeichel who makes the cut. The big Dane won five Premier Leagues during his time at the club along with a dramatic treble in 1999.

In at right-back, one-club man Gary Neville claims his spot having made over 600 appearances for the club, winning multiple trophies.

At centre-back, there really wasn’t much of a debate as the imperious duo of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic form a brick wall in front of their goalkeeper. The pair played together for the better part of a decade and during this time they were often unplayable. Only Fernando Torres made a regular habit of causing the duo any problems.

At left-back, despite competition from Patrice Evra, is Dennis Irwin. During his 12 years at the club, the Irishman won all that was available to him and again was a part of the 1999 side.

In central midfield, another Irishman makes an appearance, the infamously not world-class Roy Keane. The tough tackler was the ultimate leader and anyone who came up against him knew they were in for a fight.

Alongside Keane is Paul Scholes, another one-club man who won countless titles at United during his 718 appearances.

The final players in the squad comprise somewhat of a front four with the first name on that list being George Best. The man with some of the best quotes in football was simply unplayable during the 1960s and 70s and could do practically anything he wanted with a football.

Next up is Sir Bobby Charlton, the England and United icon held United’s all-time record goalscorer title for decades with 249 before a certain Wayne Rooney came along.

The third member of our quartet is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo and although his relationship with United fans may have somewhat soured in recent months over his controversial exist, there is no doubting the player he was for the club.

Quite rightly touted as one of the greatest of all time, Ronaldo was the star of the club up until his move to Real Madrid and could quite literally do anything.

The final member of the squad is a real cult hero in Eric Cantona. The Frenchman was confidence personified and despite having made the fewest appearances of the 11 with 185, he still rightly gains a spot in the team.

That’s quite an all-time XI to say the least.

Manchester United's all-time XI in full