Highlights Work has begun to modernize Old Trafford for the 2024/25 season, with fans quick to notice a major difference to the players' tunnel in a viral social media clip.

Fans are excited by the changes and believe INEOS is leading the club in the right direction, with the online reaction suggesting United could be back on track next season.

The renovations aim to inspire and motivate players with a new premium tunnel design, with the club since confirming the changes.

Ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 27.7% buy-in at ­Manchester United was officially completed back in February, the club has been poised for transformation under a new, forward-thinking leadership. This week, significant changes could finally be seen as fans spotted footage of the new-look Old Trafford players' tunnel on social media.

Ratcliffe and the INEOS hierarchy's number one priority for the coming years is to take United back to the top of European football. On these principles, they have identified a need to modernise their dilapidated stadium after Old Trafford came under criticism from rival fans after being ranked as 'England's fourth-tallest waterfall' when a storm revealed its leaky roof.

Although discussions are ongoing over whether to knock the stadium down and build a new ground or upgrade the existing infrastructure that is in need of a serious improvement, the club has begun work on the current stadium in the meantime anyway, which has since been confirmed on the club's website.

Related Erik ten Hag's Manchester United Backroom Staff The make-up of Manchester United's backroom staff changed dramatically during the summer of 2024.

Man Utd Confirm Changes to Old Trafford Tunnel

Work has commenced on modernising the stadium ahead of the 2024/25 season

Eagle-eyed Red Devils fans were quick to spot that work had begun at Old Trafford just 23 days prior to the start of the Premier League season. A short video clip uploaded to Twitter shows a striking new design of what appears to be the tunnel at the 77,000 capacity stadium with illuminated lights marking the roof and either side of the walkway.

Since this clip went viral, United themselves ran a news story confirming the suspicions were correct. 'Manchester United is pleased to report that work has commenced on a redesign of the iconic players’ tunnel at Old Trafford', the website reported. 'The objective is to create a performance environment that will inspire and motivate our men’s, women’s and Academy players on matchdays.

'Led by the football department, this summer’s refurbishment will introduce a more modern and premium space for the squads to utilise. Existing plaques in memory of former club president John Henry Davis and former owner James W. Gibson will both be given new homes within the tunnel.'

Fans Are Delighted By The Changes

The INEOS-led hierarchy are calling all the right shots to get on-side with the fans

After United wrapped up deals for new arrivals in the shape of Joshua Zirkzee and Real Madrid target Leny Yoro, the club's new dawn has started in fine fettle, and the latest changes have only helped get fans excited by the new era exponentially more.

Though the changes have been incremental so far, the Red Devils fanbase have already hailed the new tutelage as they take a proactive approach to reawakening the sleeping giant, with one fan commenting on Twitter:

"I cannot explain it, but it is the small things like this that will make INEOS extremely successful at Man United and take us back to the Sir Alex Ferguson days."

Another fan said: 'Ineos have done an incredible job. The new Tunnel is,' alongside emojis showing their delight. 'Damn this looks stunning,' said another fan, while a fourth reply stated: 'Wow, was here in Feb and the difference is unreal,' after seeing the new tunnel.

Meanwhile, as the players continue to get themselves up to match sharpness in a pre-season tour across the pond in the USA, they will have to wait before they get a proper glimpse at Old Trafford's minor makeover.