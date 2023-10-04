Highlights Marcus Rashford's hesitation and poor decision-making during a crucial moment in the game against Galatasaray highlights his struggles this season.

Manchester United's fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement is evident in their failure to adapt to changing times and their poor performances on the pitch.

Despite their current woes, United are expected to perform well in their upcoming Champions League fixtures against Copenhagen as they aim to avoid dropping to the Europa League.

Marcus Rashford had a mixed game last night, but one moment just after the start of the second half will surely have given him nightmares after Manchester United's UEFA Champions League defeat to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Through on goal in the 53rd minute, with the score level at one apiece, and only needing to square it to club captain Bruno Fernandes for the simplest of tap-ins, the English winger hesitated and was slow to pick up his teammate's unmarked run into the box, resulting in him woefully under-hitting the pass, allowing Galatasaray to clear their lines and put it out for a corner, instead of picking it out of the back of their own net.

For a player of Rashford's quality, you would expect this passage of play to end up with the ball in the back of the net, either through his own finish or through his assist for Fernandes, but a moment of inaction quite possibly resulted in United losing the game and staying rooted to the bottom of Group A. This moment almost perfectly sums up the last decade for Manchester United as their fall from grace since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson has been underlined by failing to react to changing times in football and poor efforts on the pitch.

A night to forget for Manchester United

Despite it being a night to forget once again for United and Erik ten Hag, Rasmus Hojlund continued his Champions League goal scoring form by scoring twice, the first being a powerful headered effort from a Rashford cross and the second being a little dink over the 'keeper midway through the second half. It was not enough for the three points, however, as Mauro Icardi scored the winner for the Turkish giants in the 80th minute, which was only five minutes after he had blazed a penalty wide following Casemiro's dismissal and Andre Onana's gaffe.

More woes for Marcus Rashford

Rashford has struggled for form this season, only scoring once in the Premier League and adding three more assists in nine appearances in all competitions. This poor form, however, most likely won't affect his chances of an England call-up for the upcoming friendly against Australia and EURO 2024 qualifier against England's opponents in the EURO 2020 final, Italy. Manchester United fans will be hoping that solid performances in these games should he play might begin to revitalise what looks to be yet another disappointing season for the Red Devils.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Despite the Europa League once again beginning to beckon for United as they sit bottom of their group with zero points after two games, their next two fixtures in the Champions League are against Danish club Copenhagen, whom they are expected to beat comfortably both home and away. The last time they dropped to the second tier of UEFA competitions via the group stage of the Champions League was in the 2020/21 season, where they lost in the final on penalties to Spanish side Villarreal.

Video: How did Manchester United not score here?

These are testing times for Manchester United once again, and the start to their Premier League and Champions League campaigns, and the poor form of their star man Rashford, will most likely mean that fans are losing sight of any potential light at the end of the tunnel.