Highlights Manchester United decided to take in-person squad photo for the first time since 2014

One star was noticeably absent

His future at the club is looking very bleak

Manchester United gathered for their first in-person squad photo in almost 10 years recently. The last time the club had their photo taken in person was back at the start of the 2014/15 season when Louis van Gaal was in charge. Usually, they tend to resort to digitally manipulated team photos but decided to resort back to the old-fashioned way for this season's shot.

The entire team was there for the shot, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw all sporting the Red Devils strip and standing alongside each other for it. Well, almost the entire team. One player was actually conspicuous with their absence and if their future at Old Trafford didn't look doomed already, it certainly does now.

It's a testament to just how bleak their time at United has gone and how short-lived the rest of their tenure with the team is sure to be. Erik ten Hag has been known to take no prisoners in the past and if a player gets on the wrong side of him, he has no trouble issuing them with a severe punishment and that seems to be the case here. It's one thing to be banished from the playing team, but not even allowing them to join the squad photo is another level of extreme. The moment served as a reminder that while the rest of the team appeared to be on a united front, this young man certainly wasn't.

Jadon Sancho wasn't included in United's team photo

Any eagle-eyed fan will have almost immediately noticed that Jadon Sancho is nowhere to be seen in the United team photo or in any of the footage released on the club's official YouTube channel. The winger continues to be exiled from the club following his very public falling out with manager Ten Hag, and it seems he isn't even welcome in an event such as this.

It's not a good look for his potential future at Old Trafford, and it's hard to imagine there's any real way of coming back from a situation like this. Stranger things have happened, so let's not write him off just yet, but considering he wasn't even allowed to be in the side's team photo, we can't imagine he'll be back in the squad any time soon.

If anything, this seems to hint at a departure from the side being on the cards in January. There's sure to be a plethora of sides interested in the former Borussia Dortmund man, and the Red Devils were willing to let him leave before the summer window shut, so it's looking pretty likely he'll be on the move soon.

His time at Old Trafford has been a disaster

When United first signed Sancho, it was a huge deal. He had become one of the very best youngsters in the world during his time in Germany at Dortmund and the general consensus was that the Red Devils had signed a talisman ready to stake his claim as one of their star forwards for years to come. Owen Hargreaves even said that he was an astonishing player during his time at the Der BVB.

It just hasn't worked out that way, though, and he's struggled to ever even show a hint of the form he displayed in the Bundesliga in the Premier League. Lacklustre performances with dwindling returns have plagued his time at Old Trafford, and after he was dropped from the side by Ten Hag earlier this season, he very publicly called the manager out.

The former Ajax boss claimed Sancho had been dropped due to disappointing showings in training and questioning his effort levels. The winger immediately hit back and called his boss a liar in a now-deleted social media post. The message may have been erased, but the damage was done, and he hasn't been seen in the side since. Now, with the omission from the team photo, his time at United is all but over.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at Jadon Sancho's United career.

Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 38 5 3 2022/23 41 7 3 2023/24 3 0 0 Total 82 12 6

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.