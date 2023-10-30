Highlights Manchester United's 2023/24 season has been underwhelming to say the least. They sit 11 points off of fourth place.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford haven't been at their very best this season, but are still crucial to United's success. They are two of eight players that feature in the 'Must keep' section.

Six players feature in the 'Get rid' section, including Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United's success in the 2022/23 season, where they finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup, meant expectations were high for the 2023/24 campaign. However, to say United have failed to meet those expectations would be an understatement.

Having been knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages, the Red Devils remain well off the pace in terms of the race for the top four this season. Sunday's defeat to Manchester City marks their second consecutive loss in the league and sees them sit 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth. Speculation continues to grow around Erik ten Hag's future at the club, and reports suggest that there could be a huge degree of squad turnover in the summer of 2024 as United bid to return to the league's summit.

Amid United's woes, we here at GIVEMESPORT have decided it would be a good time to rank United's players. Using Tiermaker, we've ranked every player in United's first team squad into one of five categories ranging from 'Must Keep' to 'Get Rid'.

We will be judging players based on their general quality and what they bring to the current outfit, their longevity and potential, and whether or not they represent good value for money based on what was spent to bring them in. View our rankings below...

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Must keep

Fernandes, Rashford and Hojlund all feature

Must Keep Player Man Utd Appearances (23/24) Bruno Fernandes 36 Rasmus Hojlund 30 Luke Shaw 15 Raphael Varane 26 Marcus Rashford 33 Lisandro Martinez 10 Alejandro Garnacho 36 Kobbie Mainoo 18

Fernandes is criticised sometimes for his behaviour on the pitch, but there's no doubt that he's one of United's most influential players. When Fernandes plays well, United play well. Also of great importance to United is Rashford. Admittedly, he has been far from his best so far this season, but as his thunderbolt against Manchester City showed that he is capable of moments of brilliance.

United had such a solid defence in the 2022/23 season when Varane, Shaw and Martinez featured in their back line. Each one of them has suffered from injuries this campaign and the Red Devils have leaked goals as a result. In the case of Shaw and Martinez, they are both expected to miss the majority of the season. There has also been speculation over Raphael Varane's future at the club, but with so much change expected under the INEOS regime, United shouldn't be so quick to get rid of a player of his quality.

While things may not be going too well for United both on and off the pitch, the good news for them is that they've got plenty of talented young players in their squad who are already making an impact. Garnacho has been turning heads after a string of eye-catching performances and has established himself on the right-hand side. The same can be said for Kobbie Mainoo, who has shown composure beyond his years in the middle of the park.

Then there's Rasmus Hojlund. The striker began to find his feet before the injury curse struck him. Having not scored a Premier League goal until the end of December, the Danish superstar has scored in every one since. He became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games and is clearly the right man for the club to build around in the future.

Useful to have in the squad

McTominay and Casemiro both kept

Useful To Have In The Squad Player Man Utd Appearances (23/24) Scott McTominay 32 Tom Heaton 0 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 17 Diogo Dalot 36 Christian Eriksen 20 Casemiro 20 Tyrell Malacia 0 Victor Lindelof 24 Harry Maguire 23

The players in this section shouldn't be starting every game for United but are good to have as squad players. The biggest name in this section - and perhaps the most controversial - is Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the world for the last decade, but he's had a huge drop-off in form this campaign. He looks nothing like the player that won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid and, at 31 years old, he appears to be past his best. With that in mind, the argument could be made to suggest it's time to sell. However, he was that good last year and has still provided in big moments this term, that he may be worth keeping around for another season.

Wan-Bissaka, Dalot and Malacia, Maguire and Lindelof are all decent defenders but not spectacular. Eriksen has been good servant to United but should only be considered as a rotation option. While Heaton, now 37 years old, is good to keep as a third-choice goalkeeper but nothing more.

Then there's the Scott McTominay conundrum. The Scotsman has provided big goal after big goal this season when his side needed it most. That said, he is still limited in his ability and should be saved as an impact sub.

Talented youngster

Amad Diallo, Hannibal, and Pellistri showing potential

Talented Youngster Player Man Utd Appearances (23/24) Hannibal Mejbri 10 Facundo Pellistri 14 Amad Diallo 3

Hannibal and Pellistri have shown glimpses of talent in their limited appearances in United's first team and could all be given a larger role in the future, but that is very dependent on their development. Pellistri and Hannibal were sent on loan in January, with the latter failing to impress at Sevilla, which doesn't bode well for his Old Trafford future.

Amad Diallo, who signed for the club in a £37.2m deal back in 2021, has not long returned from injury and will be hoping to get an opportunity to prove his worth in the coming weeks. He could yet be an exceptional player, but that remains to be seen as of right now.

The jury is still out

New signings Mount and Onana have work to do

The Jury Is Still Out Player Man Utd Appearances (23/24) Andre Onana 37 Mason Mount 12 Altay Bayındır 1

The three players that feature in this section were all signed this summer, so we thought it would be unfair to put them in any other category. There was a lot of pressure on Onana after United decided to bring him in to replace David de Gea. He has been very inconsistent in his first season as a United player. Saying that, there has been a noticeable improvement post AFCON.

3:16 Related Ranking the 10 best goalkeepers in the Premier League There are some top shot-stoppers in the top flight of English football, and ranking the top 10 is a tough ask.

Mount has been injury-riddled since his big money move from Chelsea, and when he has played he's hardly set the world alight. Having arrived for £60m, supporters might have expected more from him as a big-money signing, but it would be unfair to say that he already needs to leave the Old Trafford club. Meanwhile, Altay Bayindir is firmly settled as United's clear number 2, having played just one game for the club. A decent backup, it would hardly make logical sense to already get rid of him.

Get rid

Antony and Sancho sold

Get Rid Player Man Utd Appearances Antony 28 Jonny Evans 23 Jadon Sancho 3 Anthony Martial 19 Donny van de Beek 2 Sofyan Amrabat 21

Expectations were sky-high for Sancho when he signed for the club in a £73m move back in 2021. However, things have not gone to plan for the Englishman, and he was banished from the squad after falling out with Erik ten Hag. Now on loan at Borussia Dortmund, his days as a United player seem numbered.

Like Sancho, Antony was signed for big money but has failed to show why United paid £81.3m for him. Per Transfermarkt, he's recorded just 13 goal contributions (nine goals, four assists) in 72 appearances. United reportedly want just £100m for both him and Sancho in the summer, which would represent a huge loss on both players. Nevertheless, it's fair to say neither look like long-term options.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Antony has receieved more yellow cards at Manchester United than he has contributed goals and assists combined.

Evans, at 35 years old, was once a top defender but is now past his best and isn't United quality anymore. While United should look to sell Martial and Van de Beek in January, although shifting them on may prove tough given their hefty salaries. Meanwhile, Amrabat's lacklustre performances have proven that Ten Hag shouldn't trigger the option the club have for him.