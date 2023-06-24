Manchester United's Old Trafford has been ranked as one of the top 10 football stadiums on the planet - and was the only Premier League ground to make the cut.

The Red Devils' home has been subject of a fair bit of criticism in recent times over its condition. However, stats show that the iconic venue still has plenty going for it.

A recent study by Ticketgum used data to decide which 10 stadiums are superior to the rest, using a range of factors.

While many similar studies place a high emphasis on atmosphere, Ticketgum's number crunchers were more interested in spectacle, taking into account the capacity of each venue as well as the number of goals scored there.

Google ratings and overall search volume also played a role in determining each venue's 'Stadium Index Score' (out of 100), as did activity on Instagram.

Here is a breakdown of the final results.

10 10. Gillette Stadium (New England Revolution) - 70.82/100

The 68,756-seater home of MLS side, New England Revolution, would be higher on the list were it not for its weak attendance-to-capacity percentage of 46.02%.

9 9. Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid) - 71.91

An iconic ground that is a landmark in the sport, the Bernabeu has seen some of the best football ever produced in Europe. The main drawback for Real's home base in the study is a lack of social media engagement in comparison to the higher ranking grounds.

8 8. Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (Indonesia national team) - 75.52

Likely to be an unfamiliar name to many, the Indonesian national team play in the highest-ranking stadium in Asia.

Again, social media engagement and attendance-to-capacity ratio holds the 77,193 capacity ground back in terms of the study.

7 7. Old Trafford (Manchester United) - 73.98

'The Theatre of Dreams' ranks well thanks to a strong goals-per-game ratio of 3 per 90 minutes, as well as strong Google numbers.

Club América play in the sixth-best stadium in the world according to this list.

6 6. Estadio Azteca (Club America/Cruz Azul/Mexico) - 75.82

With space for 87,523 fans, this monster of a stadium in Mexico City has its fair share of questionable Google reviews, but you are likely to see plenty of action if you catch a game there.

5 5. Estadio Olimpico Universitario (UNAM Pumas) - 78.05

Another stadium in Mexico where you won't go short of entertainment - with matches at the 68,954-seater venue averaging close to four goals per game.

4 4. MetLife Stadium (USA national team) - 79.03

With a massive 82,500 capacity, only one stadium on this list is larger than MetLife. The highest-ranked stadium in North America also delivers four goals on average per game.

3 3. Wembley Stadium (England national team) - 79.45

No stadium on this countdown can beat Wembley's 90,000 capacity. However, England's national stadium isn't exactly renowned for producing goal-fests on a regular basis.

2 2. Celtic Park (Celtic) - 80.74

There's clearly there's a reason that Celtic fans call their home 'Paradise'. Being named the second best in the world, as well as the best in the UK, means it lives up to that name.

Having such a dominant team play there, plenty of goals fly in each and every week which only adds to the atmosphere.

1 1. Mineirao (Cruzeiro) - 83.40

The highest-rated stadium in the world according to the study belongs to Brazil. Visitors seem to enjoy the facilities on offer, with reviews on Google being overwhelmingly positive.

You'll see plenty of goals at the 61,864-capacity venue, too, as was proven by Germany's 7-1 win over Brazil at the stadium during the 2014 World Cup.