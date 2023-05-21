Lucía García kept Manchester United in the Women’s Super League title race with a last-gasp goal against Manchester City.

It looked as if Chelsea would be winning a fourth successive league title as the Red Devils struggled to break the deadlock at Leigh Sports Village.

Hayley Ladd put United in front with a superb long-range effort in the second minute, and things went from bad to worse for City when goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck was sent off just minutes before half-time.

United were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage for much of the second half, however, and City equalised through Filippa Angeldahl in the 68th minute.

The mood in Leigh Sports Village soured as the clock ticked away on the encounter, with United needing all three points to have any chance of winning the WSL next weekend.

Up stepped García, whose 90+1st minute winner sparked wild celebrations.

Lucía García scores crucial goal for Manchester United

Ladd was involved in the goal once again, hitting the ball out to Hannah Blundell on the wing.

Vilde Bøe Risa knocked the resulting cross back into the penalty box, before García bundled the ball into the back of the net.

The crowd went wild as the players went to celebrate with them, with García taking off her shirt to reveal a message to her friend Marta Unzué, an Athletic Bilbao player who recently suffered an ACL injury.

There were similar scenes of celebration when the final whistle went, taking the WSL title race to the final of the season.

Video: Watch Lucía García score last-gasp winner for Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United battle for WSL title

Chelsea currently lead the WSL table by just two points, but a victory against Reading on Saturday (May 27) would give the team its fifth league title.

The Blues have won the league every season since the 2018-2019 season, but United still have a chance to end this dominance.

The Red Devils must defeat Liverpool in their final match of the campaign, and hope Reading pull off a stunning upset against Chelsea.

Both teams still in the title race have qualified for the Champions League next season, and it looks nearly certain that they will be joined by Arsenal.

Manchester City must pull off the unlikely feat of overturning a goal difference of 11, even if they beat Everton and Arsenal lose to Aston Villa.