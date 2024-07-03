Highlights Manchester United are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes after watching him in action.

The Brazilian could head to Old Trafford as a potential replacement for Casemiro amid uncertainty over his long-term future.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are not the only side mulling over whether to strike a deal for Gomes.

Manchester United have scouted Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes, but the Red Devils are yet to start negotiations over a summer deal for the talented Brazilian international, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Italian journalist has suggested that Gomes, reportedly valued at £40m, is being eyed by several clubs during the early stages of the window, but his current employers are yet to receive a concrete proposal for their promising central midfielder.

After finalising a deal with Newcastle United to appoint sporting director Dan Ashworth, Manchester United are anticipating their first summer deals in July, with Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee in line to become the latest signing for Erik ten Hag's side.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen in several positions, including the middle of the park, this transfer window as they look for a new partner for academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo.

Amid an underwhelming season for Casemiro, Manchester United will be looking to replace the 32-year-old this summer as he is tipped for an Old Trafford exit in the coming months.

Targeted by several Saudi Pro League sides, the South American had a campaign to forget in a red shirt, receiving criticism from fans and pundits over his Premier League performances.

Amid an injury crisis, Casemiro was deployed at centre-back several times and failed to impress ten Hag, who is expected to part ways with the ex-Real Madrid man before the new season commences.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Gomes registered 10 tackles during Wolves' 4-1 win at Brentford in December, which was the only time he broke into double figures in a single Premier League outing during the 2023/24 campaign

Gomes Eyed by Red Devils

Brazilian could replace fellow countryman Casemiro

Romano has exclusively told GMS that Flamengo academy graduate Gomes is being eyed by several clubs this summer, with Manchester United among those following his situation. He said:

"He’s one of many players being scouted, but not just by Manchester United. Many clubs have been scouting and following him, so let’s see who is going to really present a proposal or try to open negotiations with Wolves. At the moment, there is still nothing imminent."

Gomes, who joined Wolves only 18 months ago from Flamengo, impressed in his first full Premier League season under manager Gary O’Neil.

Nicknamed 'The Pitbull' in his own country, Gomes is often compared to Casemiro for his similar style of play and could be brought in as a perfect replacement for his fellow countryman this summer having previously named him as one of his idols.

Before his move to the Premier League, the talented midfielder was reportedly targeted by Real Madrid to replace Casemiro, who left for Manchester United in 2022, before Wolves won the race for Gomes' signature in January 2023.

Casemiro and Joao Gomes averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Casemiro Joao Gomes Percentage of dribblers tackled 48.1 44.4 Tackles 3.77 4.35 Blocks 3.36 1.73 Interceptions 0.82 0.61 Key passes 0.73 0.68 Statistics correct as of 02/07/2024

Ugarte ‘Discussed’ as Possible Old Trafford Arrival

PSG are open to the Uruguayan’s exit

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have discussed a possible deal for Manuel Ugarte as the Uruguayan looks to leave the French capital just 12 months after arriving from Sporting.

According to Romano, the Red Devils and PSG have discussed ‘several possibilities’ regarding the defensive midfielder, who could be replaced by a new signing for the reigning Ligue 1 champions this summer.

Ugarte struggled to cement his place in Luis Enrique’s starting eleven as he missed out on PSG’s starting line-up in their crucial Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund.

GMS recently reported that PSG are open to Ugarte’s exit on a temporary deal, and Manchester United were reportedly offered a chance to sign the 23-year-old on loan.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt.