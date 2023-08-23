Manchester City target Jeremy Doku is “in the North West now” ahead of a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth tells GIVEMESPORT of the winger’s chances of featuring in Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United.

Pep Guardiola hopes to build on a Sky Blues squad that secured a historic treble last season.

Man City transfer news – Jeremy Doku

According to Fabrizio Romano, Doku is undergoing medical tests ahead of a move to Manchester City this summer.

The Italian journalist claims that the speedster will sign a contract later today and become an official Sky Blues player.

And the Stade Rennais winger looks set to bag the Ligue 1 outfit a fee just shy of £56m as Guardiola further bolsters his front line.

Ironically, City’s attacking options were becoming limited after the European champions sanctioned the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli for £30m.

Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez make up the options of those who could play a wide-forward role like Mahrez.

But Guardiola will be satisfied that he will secure the signature of one of Europe’s top talents.

The 14-cap Belgium international produced 11 goal contributions in 35 appearances for Rennes last season and has already opened his account for the current campaign with a strike against Metz earlier this month.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently expressed his surprise to GIVEMESPORT at City’s move for Doku, given his relative youth at the age of 21.

And Sheth believes that City will be hopeful of registering Doku by Friday’s deadline, so he can feature in the squad for their trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Jeremy Doku - Rennes Stats Appearances 92 Goals 12 Assists 10 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 1 Sats according to Transfermarkt

What has Sheth said about Man City and Doku?

Asked if a deal to sign Doku for Manchester City was close to completion, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, this one looks like it's when and not if. The Rennes winger looks like a like-for-like replacement for Mahrez. He’s 21 years old and a Belgian International.

“We think he’s in the North West now. We think he's going to have a medical this week. They play Sheffield United in their next game on Sunday.

“To be available for that game, he’d have to be registered by midday on Friday to feature in that match. So, maybe Manchester City, given it’s so early in the week still, when they agreed on this deal, I think they'd probably be hopeful of getting this one done before that registration deadline.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Man City this summer?

Guardiola will aim to keep his squad focused on their trip to Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

One player unlikely to arrive at the Etihad Stadium by next Friday is West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that City would have to pay more than they intended to sign the Brazilian and feels that the nine-time English league champions will avoid a deal.

Meanwhile, Romano has told GMS that full-back Joao Cancelo is nearing a move to Barcelona this summer.

The transfer guru claims that the 29-year-old is not in City’s plans and hasn’t been since the start of the transfer window.