Manny Pacquiao has named three fighters whom he'd like to fight, should he ever return to boxing. The Filipino fighting legend, even at 45, is still one of the biggest names in the sport, has taken part in exhibitions, but has been linked with a legitimate bout against an active boxer.

Speaking more recently on the Seconds Out channel via YouTube, Pacquiao named the welterweight world champion Mario Barrios as a possible fighter to come back against, as well as one of the most intimidating boxers in the modern era, as well as an old rival who also refuses to hang up the gloves forever.

Manny Pacquiao Names Fighters he Could Return to Ring Against

Pacquiao said he'd fight Floyd Mayweather again, Gervonta Davis, or Mario Barrios

Pacquiao may not have fought a legit fight since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, one in which he could be seen days later being fed by his wife Jinkee Pacquiao because he couldn't open his eyes properly. Regardless, he's teased a comeback, specifically through his long-time representative Sean Gibbons who told GIVEMESPORT they liked a fight with Barrios. Bob Santos, who coaches Barrios, confirmed the talks to us earlier this year.

Though it did not materialize at the time, as Barrios ended up boxing Abel Ramos in a draw during the 15th of November Netflix mega event featuring Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's scrap, a Pacquiao vs Barrios bout seemingly remains on the cards — according to Manny at least.

Pacquiao, though, seemingly has options, as he also mentioned he'd ideally like to fight Floyd Mayweather, whom he lost a decision to in 2015 in the best-selling combat sports event of all time. And then there was also the least probable of all — a fight against the undefeated and thunderous puncher Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

"I can fight Floyd again or I can fight Gervonta Davis, or Barrios."

Pacquiao's pro boxing record compared to Mayweather, 'Tank' Davis, & Barrios (as of 07/12/24) Manny Pacquiao Floyd Mayweather Gervonta Davis Mario Barrios Fights 72 50 30 32 Wins 62 (39 by KO) 50 (27 by KO) 30 (28 by KO) 29 (18 by KO) Losses 8 0 0 2 Draws 2 0 0 1

Watch the clip right here:

Pacquiao did return to the ring already in 2024, albeit in an exhibition setting, as Pacquiao exchanged punches withg the famed kickboxer Rukiya Anpo on a Rizin card. It was the third exhibition of Pacquiao's career, having traded shots with Jesus Salud in 2002, and DK Yoo in 2022.