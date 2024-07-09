Highlights Manny Pacquiao wants to pursue another world title despite his age and time off.

One of the greatest boxers of the last 25 years is Manny Pacquiao, who has held world titles across multiple divisions. He is a kind-hearted individual outside the ring, but on fight night, PacMan becomes a ferocious marauder. The competitive fire inside Pacquiao is still burning, and the 45-year-old still believes he still has enough in the tank to pursue another world title, but a fellow retired boxer doesn’t believe it is justified or fair to the younger fighters coming up.

We’ve seen older boxers like George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins, Floyd Mayweather Jr and others find success at a high level after crossing the 35-year mark. Pacquiao, who is one of the most disciplined athletes we have ever seen, is trying to join a select group of fighters by winning a title late in his career. Former world champion boxer, Amir Khan, caught wind of the WBC green lighting a potential fight between Pacquiao and welterweight champ Mario Barrios and spoke to The Stomping Ground podcast about the whole situation.

Khan Says Pacquiao's Title Shot is 'a Bit Unfair, Isn't it'

Pacquiao hasn't fought in three years

Amir Khan says opportunities for world titles could instead go toward younger fighters, rather than legends who are well past their prime, and who haven't been as active as current fighters.

“I was quite surprised to see that Manny might want to make a return to the boxing ring. Look how corrupt boxing is. It’s full of corruption. It’s not like it used to be, then again, they always have their favorites. They’re going to let them fight whoever brings the most money to the table. They will sanction them to fight. If Manny wants to come and fight for a world title why not but it’s a bit unfair isn’t it. There are so many young fighters coming up. Really I think you should give the next generation a chance, man.”

The last time we saw Pac-man was about three-years ago when he was facing a prime, Yordenis Ugas, who stepped in for an injured Errol Spence Jr. The Filipino fighter didn’t go quietly into the night. At 42-years old, Pacquiao didn’t get the nod over Ugas, but showed that he’s no stepping stone either:

Pacquiao is 7-3 in his last 10 fights, and it’s been almost 12 years since he was viciously KO’d against Juan Manuel Marquez. A return to prominence would be out of the question for almost every other fighter of his age, but it’s within the realm of possibility for the eight-division world champion:

Date Venue Opponent Result 21 August 2021 T-Mobile Arena Yordenia Ugas (L) Unanimous-Decision 19 January 2019 MGM Grand Garden Arena Keith Thurman (W) Split-Decision 4 March 2023 MGM Grand Garden Arena Adrien Broner (W) Unanimous-Decision 15 July 2018 Axiata Arena Lucas Matthysse (W) TKO 2 July 2017 Suncorp Stadium Jeff Horn (L) Unanimous-Decision 5 November 2016 Thomas & Mack Center Jessie Vargas (W) Unanimous-Decision 9 April 2016 MGM Grand Garden Arena Timothy Bradley (W) Unanimous-Decision 2 May 2015 MGM Grand Garden Arena Floyd Mayweather Jr (L) Unanimous-Decision 23 November 2014 Cotai Arena Chris Algiera (W) Unanimous-Decision 12 April 2014 MGM Grand Garden Arena Tomothy Bradley (W) Unanimous-Decision

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios

The WBC has given this fight a green light

Where there’s smoke there’s usually fire and the chances of Barrios facing an all-time great is starting to gain momentum as Pacquiao has his eye on another title. Though the former champ has been out of competition for nearly three years, he’s confident in a clash with the much taller Barrios, which will motivate the Texan boxer to prove he’s no walkover. Barrios stretched his talent at super-lightweight and hit the ceiling when losing two-straight fights to Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

Barrios moved up to welterweight in 2023 and has notched three-straight wins in his new weight class. With momentum and age on his side, Barrios is younger than Pacquiao by 16 years. Barrios would be the tallest boxer Pacquiao has seen since Jessie Vargas and Antonio Margarito both standing over 5 '10". PacMan is undefeated against both lengthy punchers.