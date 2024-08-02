Highlights Manny Pacquiao will box one farewell fight but could take on Conor McGregor any time after that.

That's because, according to the fighter's manager Sean Gibbons, it's a fight he could easily handle even if he were well into his 50s.

Pacquiao recently participated in a boxing exhibition, and is linked with return to the ring later this year.

Manny Pacquiao may only have one farewell fight in boxing left in him but, according to his manager Sean Gibbons, he could still compete in the long-discussed crossover bout involving Conor McGregor long after he's retired, as it's a fight Gibbons said he'd be able to win even if he was well into his 50s.

A former two-weight champion in the UFC, McGregor boxed once in one of the most lucrative combat sports events of all time — his 2017 loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr., who advanced his pro boxing record to 50-0 after stopping the Irishman on his feet.

Since 2020, McGregor has been linked with a second fight in boxing — this time, against Pacquiao. The way that Gibbons is talking, it's a fight that could always be there, and one that could be made when the time is right. For example, if and when McGregor becomes a free agent.

The Pacquiao vs McGregor Fight Will Always be There, According to Gibbons

Pacquiao is 46 years old and would still fight McGregor when he's 50

"That's the fight that should have happened," Gibbons told GIVEMESPORT while we were in Hollywood this week, as he represents another client of his, Isaac Cruz, who fights Jose Valenzuela at the 22,000-capacity BMO Stadium as part of the Riyadh Season fight event Saturday featuring Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov and a live performance from Eminem.

GIVEMESPORT first heard of the discussions between McGregor and Pacquiao's camp in 2020 when 'Notorious' was days away from his UFC fight against Donald Cerrone, whom he beat in the opening round of a smash-and-grab win. Speaking at the time, McGregor said he was keen to see the fight materialize and Gibbons, too, was open to negotiations.

McGregor has remained contracted to the UFC. He may, though, be thinking of life after the UFC as he bought a stake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and is only two fights away from free agency. One of those fights could be against Michael Chandler in December. After that, he'd only owe the UFC one last fight before he could fight in other MMA organizations, or box someone like Pacquiao.

"I mean, it's gonna happen. We tried to do it many different ways, but Conor had his issues," Gibbons said. "But that would have been a fun fight! Manny can do that fight, though, when he's 50!"

Pacquiao Meanwhile Linked to Boxing Comeback

The one fighter Pacquiao would fight for real is Mario Barrios

Pacquiao recently participated in a combat exhibition alongside a Japanese kickboxer called Rukiya Anpo. The exhibition was scored as a draw, but ringside observers regarded Anpo's work to be superior, with Pacquiao appearing like he had barely trained.

To GIVEMESPORT, Gibbons acknowledged that his fighter's performance was "lackadaisical" and something that can easily be improved as Pacquiao, he said, would train harder and be more focused if it was a serious boxing fight rather than an unofficial exhibition that's just a little bit of fun.

If Pacquiao was able to book himself something serious, the one opponent he and Gibbons have in mind is the WBC welterweight world champion Mario Barrios.