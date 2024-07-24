Highlights Manny Pacquiao views Conor McGregor as the most "fun" fight available, according to manager Sean Gibbons.

The potential crossover match between Pacquiao and McGregor has been in discussion for several years.

McGregor has expressed interest in winning a world boxing title and could potentially face Pacquiao to get himself closer to that goal.

A bout against UFC star Conor McGregor is the most "fun" fight that remains for boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, according to his manager Sean Gibbons.

Pacquiao, 45 years old, has enjoyed one of the greatest careers in the modern era thanks to world championship wins in multiple weight classes, whilst running a gauntlet against fellow all-time great fighters like Juan Manuel Marquez, Miguel Cotto, and Floyd Mayweather. McGregor, nine years younger at 36, became the first simulteanous champion of two weight classes in UFC when he annexed the lightweight crown in a fight against Eddie Alvarez, after already obliterating Jose Aldo.

A crossover fight involving them both has been floated for years, going back as far as 2020, when McGregor fought Donald Cerrone and told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters at the time that talks about a super-fight had "been ongoing."

Though almost five years have passed and it continues to be a fight that has failed to bear fruit, it is still seemingly something Pacquiao covets.

Related Conor McGregor Contract Clause Could Cost Him Millions UFC star Conor McGregor could be missing out on millions of dollars, according to a UFC antitrust case expert.

Pacquiao vs McGregor Would be 'Fun'

It's a 'dream fight' for fans, Pacquiao's manager Sean Gibbons said

Pacquiao hasn't fought since 2021 when he lost a unanimous decision to Yordenis Ugas, and struggled to open his eyes for days due to the damage incurred in the ring. Prior, he beat Keith Thurman by split decision in 2019. Both results moved his pro boxing record to an extraordinary 62 wins (39 KOs) against 8 losses.

The fighter has indirectly teased a return to the ring since then, with Las Vegas-based boxing trainer Bob Santos telling GIVEMESPORT recently that his fighter Mario Barrios had engaged Pacquiao in fight discussions and the two teams had discussed a bout in the fall, around October.

To Boxing Scene this week, Gibbons suggested Pacquiao had a fall-back in case the Barrios fight doesn't work out.

Gibbons said:

"McGregor is the most fun fight left for Manny and a dream match for the fans."

Conor McGregor Has Always Wanted to Win a World Boxing Title

It is unclear if he'll get that opportunity against Pacquiao, but it could arrive shortly after

Conor McGregor has long wanted to win a world championship in boxing. Back in 2020, he first talked about a prospective Pacquiao fight, and made it clear what his ambitions were in the ring when speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters.

"An aspiration of mine is to win a boxing world title. It would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and is something I will achieve."

There are a number of different world champions in boxing right now, as Barrios is the WBC king, and Jaron Ennis is the IBF title holder.

But should McGregor take part in a boxing fight against Pacquiao, and win, then he could, in theory, jump to the front of the line in world boxing's ranking systems to secure himself a fight against one of the world title-holders.

The biggest question mark would be his contract status at the UFC. He has two fights left on his current deal, and UFC boss Dana White would likely be loathed to see him leave the market-leading MMA promotion to secure another significant payday in boxing.

A possible solution could be one that mirrors Nate Diaz's situation, who recently said UFC gave him permission to fight three bouts in boxing providing he returns to the UFC.