Manny Pacquiao Jr is set to follow in his famous father's footsteps and become a professional boxer in the very near future.

Manny Pacquiao set the lighter weight classes ablaze from the turn of the millennium onward, as he swashbuckled his way through eight divisions and won titles in every one. He took part in some of the most iconic fights of the modern era, built rivalries with Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Floyd Mayweather, among others, and is now a boxing Hall-of-Famer.

But the Pacquiao legacy may not have finished with his final fight in 2021, when he was beaten so badly by Yordenis Ugas, that he struggled to even open his eyes days later, and his wife, Jinkee, had to help him eat. And it's all because Jinkee and Manny's son, Manny Jr, could be a pro boxer, too, according to one of his trainers.

Related Deontay Wilder Coach Makes Bold Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury Prediction Deontay Wilder's coach Malik Scott makes bold prediction for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury.

Manny Pacquiao Jr Looks Set to Turn Pro