Highlights Boxing legend Manny Steward accurately predicted Tyson Fury's rise to heavyweight stardom back in 2012.

Fury has shown resilience and success in his career despite struggles with depression, weight gain, and drug use.

Fury has enjoyed significant victories against top opponents like Deontay Wilder and is set to face Oleksandr Usyk next in a highly anticipated bout.

Tyson Fury is arguably one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. The Gypsy King still holds an undefeated record, and has previously held the WBO, IBF, WBA, and IBO titles. The 35-year-old has spent four years as the WBC World Heavyweight Champion, having defeated Deontay Wilder back in 2020.

Fury has had quite the career, and now a video has emerged of legendary boxing coach Manny Steward predicting that Fury would be one of boxing’s big stars back in 2012. On X, Sky Sports Boxing have shared the footage from 12 years ago, and fast-forward to 2024, and it makes for quite remarkable, but scary, viewing. Scary in a sense of just how accurate he was about a then 23-year-old Tyson Fury.

Manny Steward's Tyson Fury Prediction

In the video, Steward says: “Tyson Fury has the ability and I think, in my expectations, will be the next superstar dominant heavyweight, much along the lines of Lennox Lewis and Wladimir Klitschko. Very talented. Big guy. Unbelievable coordination. A lot of showmanship and personality and charisma. And when he was at the Kronk Gym training a few months back, I mean, he was, he captivates attention just because of his mere size, but also his personality is very, very good. And, I believe that the way he’s learning and improving, he will be a very strong force. And the British fans will once again be dominating the heavyweight division, much like they did in the Lennox Lewis days."

Since Steward made these comments all those years ago, Fury has had a lot of success, along with ups and downs along the way.

The Meteoric Rise (and Fall) of Tyson Fury

Fury recorded wins against Kevin Johnson, Steve Cunningham, Joey Abell, Derek Chisora, and Christian Hammer in the lead up to defeating Wladimir Klitschko for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, Lineal, and The Ring heavyweight titles in November 2015. Fury was then stripped of the IBF title just 10 days into his reign, however, as the contract for the fight against Klitschko included a rematch clause which meant that he could not face mandatory challenger Vyacheslav Glazkov.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: At the time of Manny Steward's prediction, Tyson Fury was only 20 fights into his professional career.

In October 2016, Fury was forced to vacate the WBA (Unified), WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, following a bout with depression and drug use, which resulted in Fury gaining a lot of weight, thus meaning that he was unable to compete.

In January 2018, Fury announced that he was making a return to boxing. He defeated Sefer Seferi, before beating Francesco Pianeta in August. Fury then went on to fight Deontay Wilder in December, which ended in a split-decision draw. In the last round of this fight, Fury was knocked down by Wilder, but somehow managed to get back to his feet before the 10-count. This is now one of the most iconic moments in recent boxing history.

Fury went on to defeat Tom Schwarz for the WBO Inter-Continental title, before beating Otto Wallin by unanimous decision in September 2019. In February 2020, Fury faced Wilder again, this time beating him after the American's team threw in the towel in round seven. The two would meet for a third time in October 2021, and this time Fury won decisively, with an 11th-round knockout.

In April 2022, Fury defeated Dillian Whyte by sixth-round knockout at Wembley Stadium in front of 90,000 people. Fury would then go on to face Derek Chisora for the third time in December 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The referee brought an end to the bout in the 10th round as Fury was once again victorious.

Fury’s most recent fight was against MMA star Francis Ngannou in October of last year. The fight raised many questions about Fury, as he was knocked down by the Cameroonian in the third round. However, the Brit secured the win by a controversial split decision.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 07/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Fury’s next fight is just a matter of days away, as he faces Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight showdown on Saturday, the 18th of May in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.