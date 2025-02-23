Tottenham are now willing to sell Manor Solomon in the summer transfer window, with Leeds United and Everton two sides showing an interest, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Solomon joined Leeds at the beginning of the 2024/2025 campaign and is playing a key role in their push to gain promotion back to the Premier League. His time at Tottenham has been difficult after joining the north London outfit back in 2023, suffering a knee injury which kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

The Leeds loanee joined Tottenham for free on a five-year deal, meaning any sale could mean they make a strong profit on the forward. It's not quite worked out for him in England so far, but there are clubs lining up ready to take a chance on him in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Willing to Sell Solomon

Leeds and Everton interested

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Tottenham are willing to offload Solomon in the summer transfer window. The early indications are that they would be open to him leaving for between £10m and £15m after a difficult time at Spurs since his arrival.

Leeds would love to sign the forward on a permanent deal if they are promoted back to the Premier League, while Everton are the other club linked most heavily with a permanent deal. The expected transfer fee is considered a reasonable one, and his form at Leeds shows it could be good value for money.

Manor Solomon - Leeds United 2024/2025 league stats Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 (9) 12th Goals 7 4th Assists 7 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =6th Match Rating 7.13 3rd

Although Solomon, described as being a 'different level', still has a few years remaining on his contract, the fact Tottenham got him for nothing means they could let him depart for a bargain price. His injury record has been a deterrent for some sides that have considered him as he's had two long lay-offs in the last few years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23/02/2025