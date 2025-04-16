Leeds United have identified Tottenham Hotspur forward Manor Solomon as a top target for the summer transfer window, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The Whites are pushing to secure promotion back to the Premier League this season after enjoying an impressive campaign after being relegated. Daniel Farke's side stand a good chance of achieving their aims, and they'll no doubt be desperate to bring in reinforcements in the summer too.

Solomon has played a key role for Leeds this season after signing on loan from Tottenham last year. Leeds could need plenty of additions when the window opens, so keeping loan players at the club who are already settled could be a smart move.

Leeds Eyeing Solomon as 'Top Target'

He's currently on loan from Tottenham

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Leeds are plotting a move to sign Solomon from Tottenham on a permanent deal, with the Israeli attacker a 'top target' for the Championship side. There is a feeling that a deal could be done around £20m, but you'd imagine that would be difficult to do if Leeds aren't promoted.

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that although Tottenham are under no pressure to sell with the forward having three years remaining on his contract, the north London club are willing to offload him this summer.

A departure from Tottenham would make sense for Solomon, described as 'unplayable', considering the Premier League outfit were willing to allow him to depart on loan at the beginning of the season. Solomon appears comfortable at Leeds, and if the Yorkshire club are promoted to the Premier League, it's an opportunity for him to regularly ply his trade at the highest level.

Farke is clearly already a fan of the player after giving him plenty of opportunities this campaign, and he appears to be enjoying his football after a spell with injuries. Another possibility is that Ange Postecoglou leaves Tottenham, meaning he might get more chances under a new manager at the north London club.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.