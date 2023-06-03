Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manor Solomon, who could be available on a free transfer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 23-year-old spent this season on loan at Fulham, but wasn't a regular for the west London club.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Manor Solomon

Solomon signed for Fulham on a temporary deal at the beginning of the campaign from Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, it's not quite worked out for the Israeli forward, starting just four Premier League games, as per FBref.

The Fulham loanee has scored four times, though, so he's certainly been effective when given the opportunity.

Injuries have hindered Solomon, however, after missing 17 games following knee surgery, according to Transfermarkt.

Now, according to The Athletic, Spurs are interested in signing Solomon, who could be available on a free transfer in the summer window.

The report adds that the north London club could sign Solomon for nothing, due to a FIFA ruling confirming he can cancel his contract at the Ukrainian club.

With Arnaut Danjuma only signed on loan this season, Spurs may be looking to find a cheaper replacement.

The Dutch international hasn't made much of an impact and, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, has a buy option of £27m, so a free transfer for Solomon could be a smarter move.

What has Jones said about Solomon?

Jones has suggested that while Spurs definitely have an interest in Solomon, it might not be so straightforward.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "What I say is he hasn't been a regular, guaranteed starter at Fulham or anything, and there's still work to be done in terms of making him that player.

"So, I think while Tottenham definitely do have an interest in him here, there are other factors that do need to be weighed into the equation."

Would Solomon be a smart signing for Spurs?

As mentioned, Spurs may need to find a replacement for Danjuma if they decide against activating their option to buy him on a permanent deal from Villarreal.

However, Danjuma played just 169 minutes in the Premier League this season, according to FBref, so maybe replacing him isn't really necessary.

According to Transfermarkt, Solomon has predominantly played on the left-hand side of attack in his career, but is also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and on the right-hand side.

Although, if Solomon, who has been described as explosive by Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports, is available on a free transfer, then it's a fairly risk-free signing from Spurs.