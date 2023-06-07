Liverpool have held talks with the representatives of Manu Kone, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Midfield reinforcements are set to be the priority for the Reds heading into the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news - Manu Kone

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all leaving the club following the expiration of their contracts, Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team will be busy in the transfer market looking for new additions in midfield.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Alexis Mac Allister would sign a contract with Liverpool this week, with a deal agreed until 2028.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kone is on their list, and he expects him to cost in the region of £35m.

Liverpool pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham back in April, as per ESPN, in order to spend their transfer budget on multiple players rather than one big signing.

If the Reds can secure the likes of Kone and Mac Allister, alongside other players, then it could turn out to be a smart decision from the club, despite the backlash that came with the Bellingham news in April.

What has Taylor said about Kone?

Taylor has suggested that Liverpool have held talks with Kone's representatives.

When asked whether he believes Kone would be a good signing, Taylor insisted if Klopp wants him, then that's usually a good sign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think the clear message would be if he's a player that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign, then the answer would be yes. There have been talks with his representatives.

"The fact he's available probably for a price tag that is a fraction compared to someone like Mason Mount, I think it would represent really good business for Liverpool."

Who else could Liverpool target in midfield?

Reports in Italy have proposed that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is a target for Liverpool, with the Merseyside club offering £43m to try to sign him.

Elsewhere, FootballTransfers have also claimed that Khephren Thuram has held talks with Liverpool over a potential move.

There appears to be plenty of options for Liverpool as we head into the summer window.

Considering their outgoings and the difficult season they've had, it's vitally important that they get their recruitment right over the next few months before the Premier League restarts.