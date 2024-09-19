Manuel Akanji has revealed a major problem with Manchester City's controversial new 'Oasis kit' after it debuted this week in a match against Inter Milan. The Citizens got their Champions League campaign off to a frustrating start with a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night against the Serie A side.

Pep Guardiola's men have been in dominant form to start the season, winning four out of four matches in the Premier League, but couldn't break down their Italian opponents. Erling Haaland failed to get on the scoresheet for the first time this season, but that wasn't the only notable difference in the game compared to the rest of the campaign so far. Despite being at home, City weren't wearing their home kits against Inter and instead, they were showcasing their brand-new, eyebrow-raising fourth kit.

Akanji Claimed the Kit Was Too Similar to the Officials

He couldn't tell the difference between the referees and his teammates

While Akanji admitted that he liked the new unique fourth kit, he did reveal one major problem that he noticed while City wore it against Inter and that was the fact it made it hard for him to differentiate between his teammates and the match officials. He even revealed at one point he went to pass the ball to who he thought was Bernardo Silva, but was actually one of the referees on the sidelines.

"I liked the kit a lot, but I got confused with the referee on the sideline and thought it was Bernardo and passed the ball to him!"

While the kit and the fact it blended in a little too closely to the officials can't be blamed for City's lacklustre performance, it's coincidental that their debut with the new look came during their worst performance of the season so far. The best team in the world were well off the pace. However, they did have a good reason for representing the new design.

City Wore the Kit to Honour Oasis

It was in celebration of their debut album's 30th anniversary

While many football clubs have famous fans, few are quite as synonymous with their teams than the Gallagher brothers in Oasis. Liam and Noel have been very open and public about their love for City. Even before the glory that came in the late 2000s, they were regularly seen watching the club.

While they recently announced they were getting back together, it was Oasis' debut that City were celebrating against Inter. The 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, is this year and the club wanted to do something special to recognise that. In an official statement while unveiling the kit, they said: "Marking the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ iconic album Definitely Maybe, the special-edition kit draws inspiration from the album cover that defined a generation."

The kit was co-designed by Noel Gallagher and despite Oasis' links to City, the club's fans weren't very impressed with what they saw against Inter.

The Kit Hasn't Been Received Well

Fans don't like it

While there's no denying that City had good intentions launching the new kit, it hasn't been received well by their fans and some have been quick to blast the design on social media. It's been called one of the worst kits supporters have ever seen, while one fan even said that it looked like the club were still wearing their training bibs.

The design has even been compared to the iconic sweet Refreshers. It's safe to say the design hasn't go down well with fans, although the team are expected to wear it again during this season's Champions League campaign.