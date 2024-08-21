Leeds United are dangerously in need of attacking recruits after losing two of their best forwards this summer in the form of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to West Ham United and Brighton respectively - but they will need to be wary of interest from Norwich in the race for Burnley star Manuel Benson, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the winger is 'keen' on a move to west Yorkshire.

Benson joined Burnley two years ago from Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp and became a serious hit in his first season in England with the Clarets romping to the Championship title. However, a lack of game time upon their promotion has seen him become less prominent at Turf Moor, despite the star continuing to be a huge hit amongst fans for his unpredictability and agile dribbling. Other players have been preferred ahead of him in their right-wing slot - and that could see Leeds complete a move for his services.

Benson Could Leave Burnley This Window

The star has found game time hard to come by recently

Benson has been linked away from Burnley a lot in recent months. The winger took interest from Southampton in the January transfer window after rarely featuring for the Clarets in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany, with AC Milan also thought to have been interested in his credentials.

Manuel Benson's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =12th Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.76 =12th

Benson, described as 'sensational', failed to increase his game time in the second half of the season and now, with game time at a minimum, Leeds, Norwich City and Sunderland have all been linked with a move for his services - and as Jacobs states, the winger is keen on a move away from Turf Moor.

Jacobs: Benson 'Would be Keen' on Leeds Move

The winger would cross the Pennines for game time

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Burnley would sanction a sale to Leeds - but Norwich could enter the race if Jonathan Rowe is sold. He said:

"Burnley would sanction a sale which means that Leeds can be reasonably optimistic, and I'm told that the player would be keen on the move. "The only thing - as we've also said before - that Leeds need to be conscious of is that if as expected, Jonathan Rowe goes to Marseille, Norwich could also enter the race. "So Leeds will want to move fast on this one, knowing there's a deal to be had to make sure that there isn't a late hijack from Norwich in particular, who I would also expect to be in the mix for the player in the coming days if Jonathan Rowe departs in the coming days."

Benson Could be a Man Reborn at Leeds

The winger has already shown his Championship credentials

Benson would be a huge miss for Burnley if he went to Leeds - not only in terms of what he can produce in the Championship for the Clarets, but for what he would offer a promotion rival in the Whites.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Benson was born in Belgium but switched his allegiances to Angola earlier this year.

The winger scored 11 goals in just 14 starts for the Clarets the last time he was in the second-tier, and in terms of being a super sub, was one of the best that the league has ever seen with his late goals being a huge factor in Burnley's crusade to 101 points and a title win.

Four identical goals for Burnley in four games towards the end of the season essentially thrust him into hero status, with his goal against bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers winning Burnley the league on enemy turf - and if Leeds can get him back to his best that they know he can produce in the Championship, they will be onto a winner.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-08-24.