Leeds United have been handed a major boost in their bid to add to their attacking options as Manuel Benson has made it clear he wants to make the move, according to HITC.

The Belgian winger emerged as a target for Daniel Farke after the 49ers were forced to sell Crysencio Summerville to West Ham and Georginio Rutter to Brighton after their release clauses were triggered.

A deal is yet to materialise and the Whites have already signed alternative Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham and Largie Ramazani from Almeria in the attacking positions, clouding the deal in doubts.

Manuel Benson Wants Leeds Move

Leeds may not make attempt after other signings though

Burnley have brought in several new players this summer, and manager Scott Parker has opened the door for the 27-year-old ace to move on should an acceptable offer come in.

Benson, who has been described as "sensational", is open to a move to Elland Road and would like to see a deal get done so he can get regular game time, however, according to HITC he may not get his wish.

Leeds have added to their attacking options already this summer and are also pushing to get a deal done for Roland Sallai, which could see the club opt against a move for Benson despite his desire to join Daniel Farke's squad.

Manuel Benson's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =12th Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.76 =12th

In addition to the arrivals of Ramazani and Solomon, plus the interest in Sallai, Leeds are expected to be very busy in the final days of the transfer window.

In defence the club are looking at potential deals for Bournemouth star Max Aarons or Ajax star Owen Wijndal at full-back, while there are also midfielders who could join. Ao Tanaka has been linked, while the club are keen to bring in Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United and there is also talk about a potential new bid for Dejan Ljubicic before the deadline.

Hamer has already indicated that he would be open to a move, while Sacha Tavolieri reports that the Austrian is keen on the move too.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Manuel Benson was born in Belgium but switched his allegiances to Angola earlier this year.

Leeds Also Eye Move for Bachir Belloumi

Talented youngster could be one for the future

As well as all the aforementioned names that have been linked with late moves to Elland Road, the 49ers are also eyeing a move for Mohamed Bachir Belloumi.

The 22-year-old is currently starring for Farense in Portugal, but has been watched several times by scouts of the Yorkshire club and there is interest in taking him to England.

However, a deal isn't necessarily one being looked at for the current transfer window as he is seen as one for the future. It's possible that the club could look to bring him in at some point in 2025.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.