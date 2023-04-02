Aston Villa target Manuel Ugarte would be a 'big marquee signing' at Villa Park, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is already a key player at Sporting Lisbon, despite his age.

Aston Villa transfer news - Manuel Ugarte

Reports in Portugal have suggested that Villa recently sent scouts to watch Ugarte in action against Arsenal in the Europa League, and they were impressed with what they saw from the Sporting midfielder.

The report also claims that Villa will face a lot of competition to secure his signature, with AS Roma, AC Milan, Newcastle United, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolverhampton Wanderers also interested in Ugarte, who has a release clause of around £53m.

Journalist Tim Vickery recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Ugarte is an excellent player with a bright future. He said: "I think he's an excellent player, a really good player. He won't be in the starting lineup for Uruguay, I think he'll be the reserve to Matías Vecino in the holding role. But I think that the future is his. He strikes the ball extremely well, he’s cool in possession and has a lovely range of passing.”

What has O'Rourke said about Ugarte?

O'Rourke has suggested that Ugarte could be a 'big marquee signing' at Villa, but there could be a lot of clubs keeping a close eye on him.

When asked whether Ugarte would be a Champions League level signing, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I think you'd have to say it would be. It'd be a big marquee signing for Aston Villa. There are a number of top clubs linked with him. I think Tottenham Hotspur are long-term admirers of the player.

"He's obviously performed well for Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League and now also Europa League, where they knocked out Arsenal. There will be a number of top clubs monitoring his situation at Sporting Lisbon as well."

How has Ugarte performed this season?

Ugarte isn't a player who looks to get into the final third and contribute for the team in an attacking sense. However, the Uruguayan is extremely comfortable in possession, keeping things ticking over.

The youngster has a 91% pass accuracy in the league this campaign, whilst touching the ball on average 64.1 times, as per Sofascore.

Ugarte is also excellent at breaking up play in midfield, averaging 3.9 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, and 7.5 total duels won per game.

This is all whilst only being 21 years old, meaning he's likely to become even better in the future.