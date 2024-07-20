Highlights Manuel Ugarte has been touted as a potential replacement for Casemiro at the base of Manchester United's midfield.

The Brazil international suffered a disappointing second season at Old Trafford and Erik ten Hag appears ready to move on.

The statistics of both men from the 2023/24 campaign have been compared, with one player standing out when stacked up against the other.

Casemiro's future at Old Trafford looks to be hanging in the balance as Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for a new defensive midfielder. The Red Devils' engine room warrior endured a difficult second season in England and could become surplus to requirements by the time the 2024/25 campaign rolls around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United conceded 58 Premier League goals in the 2023/24 season, with Casemiro appearing in

Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain is the man to have been heavily linked with a switch to the English club after failing to nail down a regular first-team place under Luis Enrique. The Uruguayan midfielder impressed many of Europe's top clubs during his time with Sporting CP, but his move to the French capital in 2023 hasn't gone to plan.

That said, below is a detailed comparison of the two players from the 2023/24 campaign as United look to be eyeing the younger man to replace a great of the modern era. Does the link to Ugarte make sense, or are Man United set to be stung in the transfer market once again?

Passing

The two men had similar seasons in possession of the ball

Despite having years of experience at the top level, Casemiro spent the majority of the 2023/24 season looking shaky and nervous in possession of the ball. The Brazil international's lack of composure when trying to pick out a teammate is shown by his 82.65% pass completion rate (per 90), which is far lower than Ugarte's (91.47%).

This lack of accuracy comes despite the Man United man attempting more passes (63.8) on average per game than his potential replacement (61.7). He also played a more progressive role than Ugarte as Casemiro played 23.9 forward passes per 90 in comparison to the PSG destroyer's nine.

Both men registered two assists in the season, but the Uruguay international fell slightly short in the creativity department as he only created 13 chances for his teammates. Casemiro managed 15.

Manuel Ugarte vs Casemiro - Passing Statistics (2023/24) Statistic (per 90) Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Assists 0.1 0.1 Chances Created 0.7 0.7 Passes Attempted 61.7 63.8 Pass Accuracy 91.47% 82.65% Forward Passes 9 23.9 Backwards Passes 10.8 6.5

Defending

Ugarte is vastly superior

While the passing numbers are quite even, Ugarte is the standout performer when it comes to one of the main areas of a defensive midfielder's duties. The 23-year-old was a duel-winning machine during his debut campaign in Paris, winning 52.9% of his ground duels per match.

He wasn't as dominant in the air as his potential new teammate, however, as Casemiro won 64.42% of his aerial duels compared to Ugarte's 53.85%. Despite this, his ball-winning abilities still shone through as he made 4.6 passes per 90 minutes and intercepted the opposing team's attempted passes 1.9 times on average.

These numbers are significantly better than Man United's current player, which is even more damning when considering he played part of the previous term as a central defender. One of the biggest issues Erik ten Hag's side faced in an underwhelming season was the amount of space afforded to the opposition between the defensive and midfield lines. Ugarte's addition looks like it would have a positive impact on this part of the Red Devils' game.

Manuel Ugarte vs Casemiro - Defending Statistics (2023/24) Statistic (per 90) Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Tackles Made 4.6 3.8 Aerial Duel Success 53.85% 64.62% Ground Duel Success 52.9% 48.34% Interceptions 1.9 0.9 Shots Blocked 0.3 1.5 Ball Recoveries 8.5 6.1

Discipline

Both men have solid disciplinary records

Neither of the two stars were shown a red card in the last campaign, despite Casemiro being sent off twice in his debut season at Old Trafford. While they both played 25 times for their respective clubs, Ugarte was booked on five occasions, slightly less than the seven yellow cards Casemiro was shown.

Even though the PSG player picked up fewer cards in the past year, he did commit more fouls than Casemiro. The ex-Sporting CP ace committed 2.2 fouls per game while the Man United lynchpin only fouled his opponents 1.4 times on average.

Manuel Ugarte vs Casemiro - Disciplinary Statistics (2023/24) Statistic Manuel Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Total Cards 5 7 Yellow Cards 5 7 Red Cards 0 0 Fouls 2.2 1.4

Final Verdict

Ugarte would be a good addition

There are several advantages to United replacing Casemiro with Ugarte for the 2024/25 season. Firstly, the decline of the five-time Champions League winner has been astronomical in the past 12 months, which is reflected in the statistics.

He is also the highest earner at the club, with the 32-year-old taking home £350,000-per-week. This is more than three times as much as Ugarte's £100,000 weekly salary in the French capital. This would align with the current strategy at the Manchester-based outfit as big wages have already been shifted off the wage bill by the departures of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane.

If Ten Hag is to shore up his leaky defence, he will need players willing to put in the work to cover the space in a fast-paced league. Ugarte is better positioned to do this as he's almost a decade younger than Casemiro, whose legs appear to be slowing down considerably.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Squawka (Correct as of 20/077/2024)