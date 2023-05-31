Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Manuel Ugarte to Stamford Bridge, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with Sporting CP.

Chelsea transfer news - Manuel Ugarte

According to reports in Portugal, Ugarte has a release clause of around £53m.

The young midfielder is being targeted by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Portuguese outlet Record, who also claimed that PSG are offering £2.6m more a year in wages to Ugarte.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a deal to take Ugarte to Stamford Bridge was accelerating fast.

It's also understood that Ugarte has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, but the lucrative offer from PSG could make it difficult for the Blues to secure his signature.

Ugarte would certainly fit in with Chelsea's recent recruitment strategy of signing young, up-and-coming talents from around Europe.

However, the lack of Champions League football on offer could make it difficult for them to continue attracting this profile of player as the summer transfer window edges closer to opening.

Speaking on Ugarte's future, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim admitted: "Obviously it’s difficult to keep players like him, there are several clubs interested, not just one, knowing that our project is not sold and that we missed the Champions League. It makes everything more difficult."

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Ugarte?

Romano has suggested that Chelsea manager Pochettino wants to bring in Ugarte, and he's confirmed that PSG are still in the race.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "There is a conversation ongoing. The player knows that Mauricio Pochettino wants him. The message from Pochettino arrived very strong. But, PSG are still in."

Would Ugarte be a good signing for Chelsea?

Considering his age mixed with the talent he already possesses, it's hard to argue that it wouldn't be an excellent signing for the Blues.

The Uruguayan ranks in the 99th percentile for pass completion percentage, 99th for tackles, 97th for interceptions, 91st for carries, 91st for percentage of aerial duels won, and 97th for touches in the middle third among his positional peers over the last year, as per FBref.

That shows how much of a well-rounded midfielder Ugarte is, hitting ridiculous levels for a 22-year-old.

Ugarte has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.05 in the Portuguese league this season, so it's safe to say it would be a smart signing for the west London club.