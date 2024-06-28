Highlights Manchester United are targeting Paris Saint-Germain's Manuel Ugarte as their first major signing under Erik ten Hag and INEOS.

United need a defensive midfielder, and Ugarte could be the solution after Casemiro's decline in performances.

A move for Ugarte could be the first major signing of the INEOS era, giving United fans something to look forward to.

Manchester United are aiming to be busy in the transfer market as they prepare for a huge summer rebuild under Erik ten Hag and new owners INEOS - and their first major signing of the transfer window could be Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte, with reports suggesting that the tough-tackling midfielder will be on his way to Old Trafford soon with a deal thought to be close.

United have been lacklustre for too long in recent seasons, with fans vehemently calling for the Glazer family to sell their stake in the club having progressed downhill massively over the past decade since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. INEOS were the company to change that, purchasing a 25 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club back in February - and with a shake-up at staff and boardroom level, it appears that the first player they have agreed on is Ugarte - with the 23-year-old reportedly 'close' to a move to United.

Manuel Ugarte 'Close' to Manchester United Move

The Uruguayan would be a perfect signing for United

The report by ESPN Uruguay suggests that PSG star Ugarte is close to joining United after reports ramped up throughout the week that he could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes - and ESPN stating that a move is very likely to be completed.

French outlet L'Equipe reported on Tuesday that Ugarte was of interest to the Red Devils, but the process has progressed incredibly quickly in the north west of England. With ESPN stating that a move is 'very likely' to happen, it could be the first major signing of the INEOS era that gives United fans something to look forward to in the coming weeks with a series of huge names being touted with the club, especially with Casemiro being out of form.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Assists 2 =4th Blocks 1.3 1st Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 6.97 2nd

United, as Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, have been in contact with the French giants over a potential move for the former Sporting Lisbon star, who signed a five-year-deal at the Parisian last summer - and despite impressing somewhat, he appears to be on his way out of the club.

Chelsea failed in their move to get him last season once PSG had flexed their financial muscles to land their man, but a move to England doesn't seem too far off for the Uruguayan, who is currently at Copa America with his nation.

Ugarte - who reportedly would 'love' to make the switch to Old Trafford and has been labelled "phenomenal" - made 25 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG last season, but was crucially left out of their semi-final clashes against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and after featuring sporadically in the latter stages of the Ligue 1 season, that may have forced his hand for an exit.

United Need Ugarte to Fix Midfield Problems

The Red Devils weren't their usual sturdy self last season

United are in dire need of a defensive midfielder, and whilst Casemiro filled in superbly in the 2022/23 season, he wasn't anywhere near his usual standards in his second campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ugarte featured in 37 games for PSG last season but failed to score in any of them.

Even with the loan signing of Sofyan Amrabat, United were extremely leaky in all competitions - with the club crashing out of the Champions League early and recording their worst Premier League finish of all-time.

If Casemiro does depart having been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, if would leave a gaping hole in front of the defence that Ugarte would fill expertly - and a move for him is arguably the best that United could do at this moment in time.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-06-24.