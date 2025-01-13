Manchester United defied all odds by overseeing Arsenal in the FA Cup third round via a penalty shootout but Manuel Ugarte could face retrospective action after headbutting Kai Havertz during their Sunday encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Bruno Fernandes finished with aplomb in the 52nd minute to give the visitors a glimmer of hope, but their fortunes quickly turned on their heads after the goalscorer’s compatriot, Diogo Dalot, was issued his marching orders after lunging into a tackle.

A second yellow card for the defender and Gabriel’s equaliser meant that Ruben Amorim’s men had a mountain to climb if they were to defeat the north Londoners, who were considered heavy favourites going into the all-Premier League affair.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal are the record winners of the FA Cup (14 times), while Manchester United are just behind on 13.

Tensions between the two Premier League juggernauts hit their peak once Kai Havertz hit the deck following little to no contact from Harry Maguire, who later called the German forward “a cheating scumbag!” for simulation.

Moments after referee Andy Madley pointed to the spot, a sea of white and dark blue shirts swarmed together – reminiscent of the scenes from the ‘Battle of Old Trafford' in 2003 – as Maguire initially went to confront Havertz.

Madlet, amid the ensuing chaos, managed to miss the intricacies of the melee and, thanks to VAR not being in use until the fifth round of the FA Cup, Ugarte managed to walk away unscathed, despite putting his head on Havertz’s.

In turn, however, there is every chance that Montevideo-born Ugarte, who has played 23 times in all competitions this season, could be slapped with a three-match ban if his actions are considered to be violent conduct, according to The Mirror.

Even after Altay Bayindir got down low to prevent Martin Odegaard from giving Arsenal the lead for the first time, Ugarte – alongside Lisandro Martinez – was at the heart of the controversy as the South American duo surrounded Havertz for his part to play.

The midfielder, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, enjoyed a difficult start to life at his current employers but has quickly grown to become one of Amorim’s most important players, acting as the head coach’s engine room enforcer.

Potentially being without him for three outings will come as a massive blow for Manchester United, who will resort to using one of Toby Collyer, Casemiro or Christian Eriksen in his prospective absence. Fernandes could also be played deeper.

Next up in the Red Devils’ 2024/25 FA Cup campaign is welcoming Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City, who are struggling in the Premier League, to Old Trafford as they aspire to add more silverware to their laden trophy cabinet.