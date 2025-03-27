Manchester United fans have been quick to rally behind Manuel Ugarte after the midfielder found himself on the receiving end of criticism following Uruguay’s goalless draw against Bolivia on Tuesday night. The 23-year-old endured a rough outing in the World Cup qualifier, misplacing passes at an alarming rate (completing just 64%), surrendering possession 14 times, and coming out second best in 16 of his 24 duels.

In the aftermath of his underwhelming display (watch his highlights below), a handful of supporters from his club and country have taken aim at the former Paris Saint-Germain man. However, many others have leapt to his defence, pointing to the extreme circumstances that played a major role in his struggles.

Uruguay’s clash took place at El Alto Stadium - perched a staggering 4,150 meters above sea level. With such thin air, the playing conditions were as unforgiving as they come, making it likely that Ugarte was left gasping for both breath and form in an environment unlike anything he had experienced before.

Why Man United Fans Have Defended Manuel Ugarte

He and his teammates were playing in extreme conditions