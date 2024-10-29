Erik ten Hag’s failure to integrate Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United became a serious concern over the past two months, and potential successor Ruben Amorim is viewed as a perfect candidate to make sure the Uruguayan can live up to his potential at Old Trafford.

Ugarte joined the Red Devils with considerable fanfare, having been signed for a hefty fee of close to £51million from Paris Saint-Germain. The defensive midfielder was expected to play a crucial role in turning around the team’s fortunes by solidifying the team’s core and driving their ambitions forward.

However, his integration into the squad has faced hurdles, particularly under the management of Ten Hag, who refused to give him sufficient opportunities in the Premier League.

Hierarchy Concerned by Ugarte's Lack of Action

Red Devils want Uruguayan utilised effectively

Ugarte’s talent is undeniable, yet he featured for just two minutes across Manchester United's last three games and that lack of effective cohesion was a point of concern for the club’s hierarchy. Ten Hag continued to use Christian Eriksen and Casemiro and struggled to trust Ugarte regularly in the role, resulting in frustration among some in the ownership.

They recognised that failing to utilise Ugarte effectively could jeopardise the club’s aspirations for success. One of the primary reasons Ugarte was brought in was to forge a dynamic midfield partnership with Kobbie Mainoo. The young Englishman, highly regarded for his potential at the very top level, is expected to return from injury soon.

Manuel Ugarte's senior club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Sporting 85 1 3 22 1 CA Fenix 57 2 1 14 2 Paris Saint-Germain 37 0 3 7 0 Famalicao 21 1 2 4 1 Manchester United 7 0 0 1 0 Statistics correct as of 29/10/2024

There have been growing concerns within the club that if Mainoo were to partner established players like Casemiro or Eriksen, it would hinder the team’s development as well as the intended strategy for their midfield. Sporting head coach Amorim’s approach to player management and development could provide the perfect environment for both Ugarte and Mainoo to thrive.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte has made eight tackles during his first four Premier League appearances for Manchester United, while he has also completed four clearances along the way

Amorim Holds Ugarte in High Regard

They worked together at Sporting

With Ugarte’s defensive prowess and Mainoo’s creativity and vision, the duo could be pivotal in elevating Manchester United’s performance levels. And the fact Ugarte and Amorim have worked together previously at Sporting is seen as a positive factor beyond Amorim’s other impressive traits as a top-level coach.

Ugarte, 23, played 85 times under the leadership of Amorim, and the coach has continued to hold the player in high regard. That is important to the Red Devils, who are not just seeking an immediate turnaround in results but are also focused on a long-term strategy that includes nurturing young talent while leveraging experienced players.

Amorim’s track record suggests he is well-equipped to meet such demands. As the club navigates this transitional period, ensuring that Ugarte and Mainoo are integrated effectively into the first team will be crucial. The partnership they develop under Amorim, if appointed, could dictate the club’s success in seasons to come.

