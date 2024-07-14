Highlights Manuel Ugarte is keen on joining Manchester United this summer.

Ugarte could become INEOS' third signing, after Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt, who are closing in on moves.

United sense a market opportunity with regards to Ugarte, who is surplus to requirement at the Park des Princes.

Manuel Ugarte is keen on joining Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils said to be progressing in talks to sign the Uruguayan, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ugarte, who joined Paris Saint-Germain from Sporting last summer, endured an underwhelming debut season in Paris. The 23-year-old made 25 appearances in Ligue 1, and has been identified by the United hierarchy as a potential replacement for Casemiro, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Romano has revealed that United's interest in the player is reciprocated by Ugarte - described as being "world-class" by Stephen Howson - himself, who is eager to leave PSG and join a club that can offer him a more prominent role. United are ready to pounce on what they see as a market opportunity, with a potentially premium asset available for less than his market value.

Ugarte Wants to Join United

The midfielder could become INEOS' third signing

As Joshua Zirkzee closes in on a £40 million move from Bologna, and Matthijs de Ligt advances in talks over a move to the north-west, United may turn their attentions to bolstering their midfield. Signing a striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and a centre-back to partner Lisandro Martínez were the club's primary concerns this summer, but replacing Casemiro is another.

The veteran Brazilian endured a miserable second season at Old Trafford, and is reportedly wanted by a number of Saudi Pro-League teams. Ugarte has been shortlisted as a potential successor to the former Real Madrid man, with United and PSG understood to be getting closer to an agreement over the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer specialist Romano has confirmed that negotiations on the player's side shouldn't be too problematic, with the Uruguay international intent on helping the move materialise. The journalist said:

"Ugarte at the moment is probably the easiest name (of targets suggested) because Ugarte could be available in the summer transfer window. For Paris Saint-Germain, he is not a crucial player. He didn't have an easy second part of the season at PSG, Luis Enrique was not using him so much. "So the idea of Manuel Ugarte is also to try a different experience. If he has the possibility to go to the Premier League, he's keen on that possibility, he's keen on Manchester United. Even without Champions League football, for Ugarte, it's something that he would be happy to do."

With Uruguay being eliminated from the Copa America on Thursday after a narrow defeat to Colombia, Ugarte will now be available to engage in transfer negotiations. Thus, movement can be expected on this front.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Pass Accuracy 91.2% 81.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 0.73 Tackles Per 90 4.56 3.77 Interceptions Per 90 1.86 0.82

United Seal Jonny Evans Deal

The 36-year-old has signed a new contract

Despite reportedly being close to the signing of De Ligt who wants to join, United have tied Evans down to a new short-term deal. The Northern Irishman featured a surprisingly significant amount for the Red Devils last season, largely due to injuries, making 30 appearances across all competitions.

Although many expected this to be his final campaign at Old Trafford, the defender has now extended his deal by a further year.

It's understood that Erik ten Hag valued his presence in the dressing room, and wanted to retain his positive influence. While De Ligt's arrival likely reduces his game time even further, at 36, Evans will be delighted to remain with the English giants for another season.

