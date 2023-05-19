Liverpool will not pursue a move for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Midfield reinforcements certainly appear to be on Jurgen Klopp's radar, but Ugarte is unlikely to be on their shortlist.

Liverpool transfer news - Manuel Ugarte

Reports in Portugal have recently claimed that Liverpool are set to make an offer for Ugarte, who has a release clause of around £52m.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been on the Reds' radar for a long time, and with midfield signings looking likely in the summer transfer window, it's no surprise to see plenty of names being linked.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season, so a minimum of three new additions will be necessary if they want to keep the same amount of depth in this position.

Jude Bellingham was a primary target for Liverpool earlier in the year, but they've now pulled out of the race to spend money on multiple signings, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Ugarte could be a smart addition for the Merseyside club, averaging a Sofascore rating of 7.03 this season, but Jacobs has now revealed that the Uruguayan isn't a target for Liverpool.

What has Jacobs said about Ugarte?

Jacobs has suggested that Ugarte won't be pursued by Klopp and his recruitment team, but there is interest from the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Ugarte is not on Liverpool's radar. A lot of that is driven by other parties to create hype. It is true that there is some Premier League interest but Liverpool are not pursuing Ugarte. He won't be one that they bring to Anfield."

Who are Liverpool targeting in midfield?

As mentioned, the midfield position is likely to be a priority area for Liverpool as we head towards the summer transfer window.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Alexis Mac Allister will be heading to Anfield at the end of the season.

Rudy Galetti has also confirmed that Liverpool have opened talks to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has also claimed that Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia is appreciated by the Reds, with the 19-year-old convinced by the project.

There are plenty of options for Liverpool ahead of the summer window in midfield, so it shouldn't be a huge surprise to find out that Ugarte isn't a genuine target.