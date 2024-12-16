Amad Diallo is taking all the plaudits for Manchester United at the moment, and rightly so, but Manuel Ugarte is becoming an undroppable star in Ruben Amorim's system.

The Red Devils pulled off an emphatic victory over their rivals Manchester City on Sunday evening, with Diallo stealing the show. The young winger won a penalty that Bruno Fernandes dispatched to equalise before sealing the three points with a late winner, rounding Ederson before slotting into an empty net.

Diallo has now cemented his place arguably as a guaranteed starter, which is an impressive turnaround given the lack of minutes Erik ten Hag gave him. After his displays when given a start by Amorim, Ugarte is also making a case for himself as someone who is undroppable for the United manager.

Ugarte Becoming Undroppable at Man Utd

Ugarte and Amad should be guaranteed starters

Ugarte has had to bide his time since Amorim arrived through the door, not starting in his first two Premier League games since arriving at the club. Since then, the Uruguayan midfielder has been in the starting XI every game in England's top flight, and his performances mean it's going to be difficult for Amorim to take him out.

The former Sporting man started in the middle of the park alongside Bruno Fernandes against Man City, protecting the back four and allowing his midfield partner to venture forward. It was an impressive performance from the 23-year-old, and his display might not get the credit it deserves due to the plaudits heading Diallo's way.

Manuel Ugarte v Man City Minutes played 90 Accurate passes 39/41 Dribble success 100% Long ball success 100% Defensive actions 11 Duels won 7 Match rating 7.3

It's unclear why Amorim wasn't starting Ugarte when he initially arrived, but the Portuguese manager did heavily rotate his side in the opening games as he attempted to figure out his best team. With the likes of Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Mason Mount liking to venture forward from midfield, Ugarte has offered some defensive solidity in the middle of the park.

Casemiro Could Struggle to Get in the Side

He failed to get on against Man City

Casemiro is a similar option to Ugarte, who cost £42m in the summer transfer window, in midfield, being a tough-tackling midfielder and more defensively minded than the likes of Fernandes, Mainoo, and Mount. With Ugarte now flourishing in that role for United, it could be difficult for Casemiro to get regular game time.

Against Man City, Amorim failed to bring on the Brazilian midfielder. It was the same story against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League game before that, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the former Real Madrid man looked to move on as he's clearly not a major part of Amorim's plans.

All statistics according to FotMob - correct as of 16/12/2024