Manchester United are now advancing in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

It's been an exciting summer transfer window for United supporters, with Erik ten Hag's side reinforcing multiple areas of the pitch. The Red Devils still need new additions as they're yet to bring in a new midfielder. The futures of Casemiro and Scott McTominay are uncertain, so adding another body in the middle of the park could be important.

Ugarte has been identified as the 'perfect' signing, according to Fabrizio Romano in a conversation with GIVEMESPORT, are they are pushing to secure his signature before the end of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd Pushing to Sign Ugarte

A permanent deal is their preference

According to Sky Sports reporter Sheth, talks are now advancing between PSG and United over Ugarte, and there is 'cautious optimism' that they can strike a deal before the deadline. A permanent deal is the preference for both PSG and United, but a loan move has also been discussed...

"Talks advancing between Manchester United & PSG over Manuel Ugarte. Cautious optimism move can happen before deadline. Permanent deal is preference for both United & PSG - but loan with obligation also mooted"

Ugarte, Casemiro, Mainoo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Mainoo Minutes 1,935 1,987 1,942 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 3/1 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 86.7 Aerials won per game 0.6 1.7 0.8 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 2 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 0.9 Clearances per game 1 2.6 1.1 Overall rating 7.15 6.97 6.80

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that PSG sources have confirmed that they are willing to wait until the final hours of the window if necessary to get a deal over the line. The Athletic have also recently suggested that talks are ongoing regarding McTominay's exit, while they are also looking to offload Christian Eriksen this summer.

After Kobbie Mainoo's emergence in the senior squad over the last few years, United will be hoping to find the ideal partner to play alongside him in the future. As it stands, ten Hag has utilised a host of different players in the middle, while the likes of Eriksen and Casemiro are ageing.

Man Utd Eyeing Forward Signing Before Deadline

Calvert-Lewin and Toney may be targeted

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that United could still make a move to sign another forward despite bringing in Joshua Zirkzee earlier in the window. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney could be options - the Red Devils are aware of their situations.

Calvert-Lewin and Toney are both out of contract next summer, so Everton and Brentford may be forced to cash in to avoid them leaving the club on a free transfer.

All statistics per WhoScored