Highlights Man Utd have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain for Manuel Ugarte.

They are yet to make an official offer for the midfielder.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could be on the move.

Manchester United have made the first move to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but they are yet to make an official offer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Ugarte made the move to PSG last summer, joining the French club from Sporting Lisbon. The Uruguayan midfielder has been in and out of the side since his arrival, but he could already be on the move. One of Erik ten Hag's priorities for the summer transfer window might be to strengthen the midfield. Although Casemiro had an outstanding debut season at Old Trafford, his performance level significantly dropped during the 2023/2024 season.

They are yet to make an official bid

Writing in his daily briefing, Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have made contact with PSG for Ugarte, but they are yet to submit an official bid for the midfielder. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could move on amplifying United's need for an additional body, but Ugarte is one of several names...

"Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have had contacts to discuss several players, but from what I’m hearing they have not presented an official bid to PSG for Manuel Ugarte. United and PSG have a good relationship, and although Ugarte was one of the topics, he was not the only one. Still, United know that several players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer, while they still have to decide what they want to do with Sofyan Amrabat, and so midfield is an area they’re looking at, and Ugarte is a player they appreciate."

Manuel Ugarte - PSG Stats 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 (4) 12th Assists 2 =11th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =14th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

Ugarte, who earns £100k-a-week at PSG, is a tough-tackling midfielder who is also comfortable on the ball, so he could be exactly what United need in the middle of the park. Casemiro is a similar profile of player, but he's shown signs of declining in recent years. At the age of 23, Ugarte has plenty of time to develop and grow as a player, unlike Casemiro.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player managed more tackles per 90 minutes than Manuel Ugarte in Ligue 1 last season.

Related Man Utd Make 'Call' to Lille Over Leny Yoro Manchester United have made a move to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro after calling the Ligue 1 club this week.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 25/06/2024