Manuel Ugarte has told interested clubs that he is only interested in a move to Manchester United this summer, according to Graeme Bailey.

The Red Devils have been keen to bolster their midfield options this summer after INEOS opted to put faith in manager Erik t en Hag following the FA Cup success in May.

Uruguay international Ugarte has been the top target all summer long, but talks stalled recently due to Paris Saint-Germain's asking price as they hold out for £51million despite not including the midfielder in their plans for the new season.

Manuel Ugarte Only Wants Man United

Talks ongoing with Paris Saint-Germain to find an agreement

“Ugarte wants to come. I’m told United really like Ugarte the way he’s come across, the reports on him, the off-field stuff, it’s a big thing for Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox, it’s a big part of their regime, they are doing their homework on these players.” “Ugarte has made it very clear to representatives of other clubs that he wants United. That’s probably why we are not seeing a host of links there, he does have interest elsewhere, he was one of the most wanted players in Europe this time last year when Chelsea were desperately trying to get him and PSG got him. “He’s still number one, lines of communication are open.”

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Ugarte's agent Jorge Mendes has jetted into London in order to hold talks with Man United to find a compromise with them on a fee for PSG, as he looks to get a deal over the line for his client.

United want Ugarte but are refusing to overpay for targets this summer, but PSG are determined to recoup the money they spent on the midfielder to sign him from Sporting CP last summer.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Man United Interested in Ivan Toney

Brentford star in final year of his contract

While midfield is the priority at Old Trafford for the remainder of the window, chiefs at the club are still interested in a deal for Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The England international is in the final year of his contract in west London and has been the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea, but a deal hasn't materialised due to the Bees' asking price.

However, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GMS that while a deal is not a priority before the deadline, there is interest in a move for Toney and should Jadon Sancho or Antony leave then they could make a move for the 28-year-old.

