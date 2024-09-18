Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte has earned high praise following his Premier League debut on Saturday, with journalist Carl Anka lauding the Uruguayan’s sharp awareness and defensive acumen in the Red Devils’ 3-0 win at Southampton.

The 23-year-old stepped onto the pitch in place of Christian Eriksen in the 73rd minute and looked dynamic in his first match under Erik ten Hag, completing all of his 13 passes and regaining possession on three occasions.

Anka highlighted Ugarte’s constant scanning of the field, saying the Uruguayan’s head was ‘on a swivel’ in his top-flight debut on Saturday lunchtime.

The Uruguayan international made his first start in a Manchester United shirt three days later, in an emphatic 7-0 victory in the Carabao Cup over Barnsley, sealed by braces from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Christian Eriksen.

Ugarte was replaced on the hour mark by Bruno Fernandes and received a standing ovation from the Old Trafford crowd after putting in a promising performance against the League One side.

Pundit Lauds Ugarte’s Premier League Debut

‘That man's head is on a swivel constantly’

Anka, speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, was full of praise for Ugarte after his Premier League debut, lauding his confident play in the 3-0 win:

“That man's head is on a swivel constantly, that's really nice. There were two or three moments in and around the centre circle, and he's just constantly looking: where do I need to stand? Where are the threats? What can I nullify? What can I do? “You've got one decent interception. One thing that did stick out were the two-three sections where Maguire and Evans were on the ball and passing sideways, and Ugarte was pointing where he wanted the ball forward. “And [he] was very much, you have to get the ball forward. Stop dallying. It felt like, ‘I am here, you can get the ball forward because I will protect you.’”

Ugarte completed his move from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day and was involved for Uruguay in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers, before making his Manchester United debut last weekend.

The 23-year-old put pen to paper too late to feature against Liverpool before September’s international break, while Erik ten Hag admitted Ugarte had only completed one full training session before his first start against Barnsley.

The 23-year-old, who cost an initial £42.3 million, signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford following his arrival from PSG, with an option for an additional season.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

Man Utd ‘Monitoring’ Mainoo’s Minutes

Likely to be rested

Manchester United chiefs are reportedly closely monitoring midfield starlet Kobbie Mainoo’s playing time, and he is expected to be rested in the coming weeks as the Red Devils navigate multiple competitions with caution, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

United may soon rotate the England international more frequently to keep him fresh after a busy summer and Euro 2024, where he was a regular under Gareth Southgate.

The Red Devils have just started a run of six games in 17 days, following Tuesday's clash with Barnsley, with Crystal Palace and FC Twente matches up next.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-09-24.