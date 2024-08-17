Manchester United have been trying to hash out a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for outcast midfielder Manuel Ugarte for ‘almost the whole summer', according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reveals that the Uruguayan is 'really tired' with his employers' approach to the move.

After signing a contract extension at the club and ahead of an all-important season, Erik ten Hag has been busy this summer preparing his re-shuffled squad and has welcome four new players. Though, the former Ajax boss is not quite finished.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United recorded their worst-ever Premier League finish in 2023/24, concluding the season in eighth on 60 points.

Joshua Zirkzee, who scored a late winner in their season curtain raiser against Fulham, Leny Yoro and ex-Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are all new faces at Old Trafford, but central midfield is yet to be addressed.

Romano: Ugarte Keen to ‘Reach Solution’ on Summer Move

Midfielder growing tired with his employers

Providing a transfer update on Playback, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Manchester United have been in contact with PSG for the majority of the summer, trying to strike a deal for the 23-year-old.

"We have to mention Ugarte. Man United and Paris Saint-Germain have been in touch almost the whole summer to discuss this Manuel Ugarte story. "The real change of the last two or three days is that Manuel Ugarte has started pushing like crazy to go to Manchester United. What I'm hearing is that Ugarte is really tired of the situation."

Manchester United have been keen on the Montevideo-born star since the start of the summer, as mentioned by Romano, but PSG’s high asking price has prevented a move from coming to fruition.

The football insider suggested that Ugarte has been waiting ‘almost two months’ for the side from the French capital to green-light his move to the Premier League, with him keen to reach a solution sooner rather than later.

"It's almost two months of waiting for Manchester United. Tired not with Man United, but tired with PSG, he wants to go. He wants to have this solution. He wants the club to find a way and he wants to go to Manchester United. Now it's obviously up to the clubs to find a way."

What could play into Ten Hag and Co’s hands is that, as PSG got their 2024/25 Ligue 1 campaign underway with a 4-1 win over Le Havre, Ugarte was shockingly left out of the squad and had no part to play whatsoever.

The 2001-born ace has been on the fringes of Luis Enrique’s side since arriving last summer from Sporting CP, having amassed 2,449 minutes in 37 outings across all competitions last season.

Man Utd ‘Discuss’ Late Move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Goodison Park contract expires next summer

Despite the aforementioned addition of Zirkzee, Manchester United are still keen to get another striker on board before the summer transfer window and the Premier League-proven Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton has emerged as a potential option, journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Calvert-Lewin vs Hojlund - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Calvert-Lewin Hojlund Minutes 2,189 2,172 Goals 7 10 Assists 2 2 Shots per game 2.3 1.3 Aerials won per game 4.4 0.8 Key passes per game 0.6 0.9 Dribbles per game 0.4 0.6 Overall rating 6.79 6.70

Calvert-Lewin, 27, has been the Toffees’ main goal threat since joining from Sheffield United in the summer of 2016, netting 54 Premier League strikes in 213 outings. But, with just one year left to run on his Goodison Park contract, it could leave the door ajar for would-be buyers to swoop in and secure his signature on the cheap.All statistics per WhoScored