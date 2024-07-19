Highlights Manuel Ugarte has given the 'green light' to a move to Manchester United.

The PSG midfielder could become Man United’s third summer signing.

The Red Devils may still pursue another centre-back after signing Leny Yoro from Lille.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte has given the green light to a move to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian football insider suggests that during Man United’s conversations over a deal for Leny Yoro, the Red Devils were able to clarify Ugarte’s stance on an Old Trafford switch as both players are represented by the same agent, Jorge Mendes.

The PSG midfielder can now become Man United’s third summer signing – the Premier League giants have already confirmed the arrivals of Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee.

According to Romano, United still have to agree on a deal to sign Ugarte with PSG – the Parisians will be keen to offload the Uruguayan for a similar price to what they paid last year upon his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

After struggling to get into manager Luis Enrique’s starting lineup in some of the key fixtures of the season, Ugarte is now allowed to depart Parc des Princes this summer.

Ugarte Gives United ‘Green Light’

Keen to join the Red Devils

Romano, speaking on his live show via Playback, explained that Man United have received a green light from Manuel Ugarte and his agent Jorge Mendes over an Old Trafford switch this summer:

“What I'm hearing is that during the conversations between Manchester United and Jorge Mendes for Leny Yoro's contract in recent days, in recent weeks, Man United were also able to get the green light from Jorge Mendes and Manuel Ugarte on contract terms. “So Manuel Ugarte said yes to Manchester United, and personal terms are potential if they can agree on a deal with Paris Saint-Germain in place. “So even without Champions League football, Manuel Ugarte said yes to Manchester United. Same agent involved, Jorge Mendes. So these were the conversations between Mendes and Man United, agreeing on a deal for Leny Yoro.”

The 23-year-old - described as being "world-class" by Stephen Howson - was targeted by Man United last year, before he sealed his dream switch to PSG in the previous summer transfer window.

Ugarte has now been identified as a replacement for Casemiro – the 32-year-old is set to end his two-year Old Trafford spell, with interest from the Saudi Pro League growing.

Manuel Ugarte's PSG Stats (2023-24 Ligue 1) Games 25 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.65 Tackles per 90 4.57 Interceptions per 90 1.86

The Red Devils are expected to start the new Premier League campaign with a new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo, who played a breakthrough season and convinced the new INEOS-led Man United regime to build around him this summer.

After welcoming signings at striker and centre-back, the Premier League giants are now rumoured to be focusing on outgoings – Mason Greenwood was the first to depart among the big names, with several others likely to follow soon.

Man Utd Consider Centre-Back Deal

After Leny Yoro’s arrival

Manchester United have not ruled out signing another centre-back this summer and could still come back for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite or Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After announcing Leny Yoro’s arrival from Lille on a five-year deal, the Red Devils could still welcome another central defender ‘as soon as they complete some outgoings’.

Romano, speaking on his live show, suggested that United still see Everton’s £70m valuation of Branthwaite as ‘too much’, while De Ligt could be a cheaper option, worth around £42m.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-07-24.