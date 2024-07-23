Highlights Talks progressing well for Ugarte deal with Man Utd

Last season, Casemiro disappointed as Mainoo's partner

Man Utd confident in ironing out details of Ugarte deal

Manchester United are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and according to talkSPORT journalist Anil Kandola, all parties are hoping to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

Adding another midfielder is likely to be one of United's priorities in the summer transfer window. Sofyan Amrabat spent the 2023/2024 season on loan from Fiorentina, but he's now returned to the Italian club after his temporary deal.

The Red Devils have already strengthened in defence and attack, securing the signatures of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee, so attention could now turn to adding additional midfielder.

Man Utd Progressing Well for Manuel Ugarte

All parties want a deal to happen

According to talkSPORT reporter Kandola, talks are 'progressing well' for United and Ugarte, but there is still a gap in their valuations. All parties and hoping to secure a deal as soon as possible, with United believing that Ugarte could an 'important partner to [Kobbie] Mainoo'.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Ugarte Casemiro Appearances 25 25 Pass Accuracy 91.2% 81.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.05 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.65 0.73 Tackles Per 90 4.56 3.77 Interceptions Per 90 1.86 0.82

Casemiro regularly partnered Mainoo in the middle of the park last season, but the Brazilian midfielder struggled to live up to expectations. The former Real Madrid man is one of United's highest earners, and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has previously told GIVEMESPORT that there is a good chance he will leave in the summer transfer window.

Sources recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have reached a crucial period in their pursuit of PSG midfielder Ugarte. The French outfit are reportedly hoping to hold out for around £59m, but United are confident of being able to iron out the finer details of a deal.

Ugarte has already given the green light for the two clubs to complete a transfer after the Uruguayan midfielder struggled to become a guaranteed starter at PSG. A move to Old Trafford appears to be of interest, and after strengthening their defence and attack, convincing a new midfielder to sign on the dotted line could be next on the agenda.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manuel Ugarte's pass accuracy did not fall below 84 per cent in any of his Ligue 1 outings during the 2023/24 campaign.

Man Utd Readying £84m Offer for Xavi Simons

Erik ten Hag is pushing

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are readying a €100m (£84m) offer to sign Xavi Simons during the summer transfer window. Erik ten Hag is said to be pushing to make a move happen, while Ruud van Nistelrooy, who worked with Simons at PSV, is hoping to convince the young midfielder.

Simons would be an impressive addition for the Manchester outfit, despite the hefty price tag. His performances on the continent over the last few years at a young age have been out of the ordinary, and he would undoubtedly be an exciting addition to the Premier League.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored