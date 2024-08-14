Manchester United and Erik ten Hag are scouring the market for a new central midfielder and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte remains at the ‘top of the list’, though his employer’s asking price is still too high.

The likes of Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen all have uncertain futures at Old Trafford and that, combined with Donny van de Beek’s recent exit, means that the Red Devils could find themselves shortchanged in the engine room in 2024/25 with Kobbie Mainoo potentially needing a new partner.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd Working on Two More 'Significant Signings' Manchester United are looking to add further fresh faces after Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United: Ugarte Latest

Midfielder only wants Man Utd

In mid-July, Montevideo-born Ugarte, who has been labelled as 'world-class', emerged as Ten Hag’s primary target in the centre of the park but the club's decision makers were unwilling to shell out what PSG were demanding for his signature, which was reported to be in the region of £51.4 million (€60m).

With that position still not filled in Greater Manchester, Ten Hag and his entourage are seemingly still fond admirers of Ugarte, evidenced by Jorge Mendes arriving in England for talks with Manchester United over a prospective move.

Ugarte, McTominay, Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte McTominay Casemiro Minutes 1,935 1,893 1,987 Goals/Assists 0/2 7/1 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 81.5 82.6 Tackles per game 3.9 1.5 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.4 0.7 Aerials won per game 0.6 1.2 1.7 Overall rating 7.15 6.71 6.97

According to HITC journalist Graeme Bailey, as far as the 22-cap Uruguay international is concerned, the only club he is willing to move to this summer is Manchester United, with the player himself green-lighting the transfer.

Out of favour in the French capital, the 23-year-old has often played second – and sometimes, even third – fiddle at his current employers since his arrival from Sporting CP last summer, chalking up 2,449 minutes of action across all competitions.

Additionally, Romano recently revealed on his YouTube channel that Ugarte is 'in love' with the idea of moving to Manchester United and playing under the bright lights of Old Trafford.

Romano: Ugarte Remains ‘On Top of the List’

Price still too high, Man Utd need to offload first

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that – despite his side’s hefty valuation - Ugarte, 23, is still the club’s standout option in defensive midfield, despite the lack of clamour over his signature recently. Suggesting that the 13-time Premier League champions will need to offload someone such as McTominay or Casemiro to fund a new midfield acquisition, the football insider said:

“Ugarte remains on top of the list of Manchester United and is the most appreciated option. The big issue, the big problem, is that the price is still very high. So,the only way for Manchester United is sell at least one more player, important player, like maybe McTominay orCasemiro. But for Casemiro, there are no bids at this point.”

Bruno Fernandes Will ‘100%’ Sign New Contract

Deal will be valid until 2027 plus one-year option

Bruno Fernandes, who has been the driving force behind everything positive Manchester United have mustered since his arrival in January 2020, is set to sign a new contract, which will be valid until 2027, at the club.

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that it is ‘100% done’ and that he expects the Portuguese magician to sign on the dotted line ‘very soon’, while insisting that it will be done before the end of the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fernandes has plundered 79 goals and 67 assists across his 234-game Manchester United career.

No player, since his arrival from Sporting CP, has been as influential as Fernandes – both on and off the pitch – and having him ply his trade at Old Trafford for another three years is a monumental boost for all involved with the club.

All statistics per WhoScored