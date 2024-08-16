Manchester United are not backing down in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Manuel Ugarte and, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguayan midfielder is now pushing for a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag, on the back of his recent contract extension, is using the expertise of his new-look staff team to bolster his squad ahead of an all-crucial Premier League campaign, where the priority will be securing top four credentials.

In doing so, the likes of striker Joshua Zirkzee, the now-injured Leny Yoro and ex-Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have been snared, though Ten Hag and his entourage are still keen to address their engine room issues.

Ugarte Remains Man Utd’s ‘Top Target’

The midfielder is pushing for a move to Old Trafford

On the back of Donny van de Beek’s recent exit, coupled with uncertainty over the respective futures of Scott McTominay, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, Ten Hag and Co could bolster their chances of success in 2023/24 with a new midfielder such as Ugarte - described as "world-class" by Stephen Howson.

Providing an update on the situation on his YouTube channel, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that the PSG engine room operator remains the Red Devils’ top target this summer.

“Manchester United’s top target is Manuel Ugarte. He wants to go to Man United, he's insisting on going to Man United. He has an agreement on a contract with ManUnited already one month ago. The contract is ready. The salary is ready."

Ugarte vs Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ugarte Casemiro Minutes 1,935 1,987 Goals/Assists 0/2 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 91.5 82.6 Tackles per game 3.9 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.6 0.7 Clearances per game 1 2.6 Overall rating 7.15 6.97

The transfer insider reported that the midfielder, formerly of Sporting CP, is keen on a move to Old Trafford and is pushing for all parties to strike a deal before the transfer window comes to a close at the end of the month.

“Ugarte wants to join now. Ugarte is pushing to make his move to Manchester United. Now it's on Man United and PSG, with a contract conversation withconstant contactongoing.”

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Manchester United remain ‘hopeful’ over a move for the out-of-favour midfielder, who notched 2,449 minutes of action for the Parc des Princes outfit last term.

Elsewhere, Barcelona and Netherlands ace Frenkie de Jong is ‘appreciated’ by the 13-time Premier League champions, per Romano, who did suggest that ‘no concrete talks’ had been held over the former Ajax man’s prospective transfer.

Chelsea ‘In Race’ for Jadon Sancho

PSG interested in loan deal for winger

In terms of summer outgoings, winger Jadon Sancho’s future at Old Trafford is currently uncertain and Chelsea, according to journalist Christopher Michel, have emerged as a shock suitor.

The Englishman’s departure looked inevitable after falling out with Ten Hag at the start of 2023/24, but upon returning from his loan stint at Borussia Dortmund, he was heavily involved in their pre-season venture and the Community Shield at Wembley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sancho is Manchester United's fourth-most expensive acquisition in their history.

Recently, GIVEMESPORT sources revealed that PSG were interested in negotiating a loan deal for the London-born wide man, who has plundered 12 goals and six assists in his 83-game tenure in M16.

Michel, however, revealed that the French club’s move for the 24-year-old had collapsed after turning their full attention to securing the services of Rennes ace Desire Doue, leaving the door ajar for the Blues to make an offer for Sancho.All statistics per WhoScored