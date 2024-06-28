Highlights Manchester United target Manuel Ugarte wants to play at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ugarte may leave due to limited playing time.

United's interest in Ugarte could help fix their defensive midfield issues.

Manchester United were linked with Manuel Ugarte on Thursday afternoon as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of a summer rebuild - and reports have now flooded in that the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder would 'love' to play at Old Trafford should a deal be brokered.

Ugarte was a star for Sporting Lisbon under Ruben Amorim, and just two seasons in the Portuguese capital saw the club accept a £51m bid from the French giants, with a Champions League trophy firmly in PSG's sights. Yet once again, that hasn't become a reality and Ugarte could depart, with United being touted as a strong destination for the South American star to consider.

Manuel Ugarte 'Would Love' to Play at Manchester United

The midfielder would step into the defensive midfield role ahead of the defence

The report states that United are seen as the ideal destination by Ugarte's agency, whilst the Uruguayan himself would 'love' to play at Old Trafford after a tough start to life in the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions will listen to offers for his services, and Ugarte is thought to be '90 per cent likely' to get the green light to leave the club as he isn't in Luis Enrique's plans at the Parc des Princes.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =11th Assists 2 =11th Passes Per Game 53 10th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

Ugarte - described as being "phenomenal" and "one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe" - was mightily close to joining Chelsea last summer, pulling out of a deal in June last year after PSG stole in and offered the star a bigger financial package in a bid to allow him to ply his trade alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and more - but with 25 appearances in the league, he isn't their first-choice midfielder and that will have a huge impact on his prospective exit to Old Trafford.

News broke on Thursday that the Red Devils had made contact with PSG regarding the midfielder's future, with the Red Devils having 'genuine interest' in the former Sporting man - and having discussing several players, he is one that is liked by Erik ten Hag, where he could come in to fix the defensive midfield problems that Casemiro looks as though he might leave behind.

Ugarte Could Replace Casemiro With Ugarte

The Brazilian has not impressed for United over the past year

Casemiro was not at his best for United last season, with the Brazilian's performances looking a lot more lethargic, rash and laboured as opposed to the exceptional outings he produced in his debut season at Old Trafford - and it has sparked concerns throughout the fanbase, with many wishing for the former Real Madrid man to move on in a bid to free up funds for a new player to replace him.

Casemiro was arguably United's best player in his first campaign at the club, scoring seven goals in just 51 games from defensive midfield as the Red Devils marked a respectful third-placed finish in the Premier League alongside winning the Carabao Cup - which marked a first trophy in six seasons for the club and Ten Hag's first in what fans hoped would be a long, successful tenure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Despite a poor season last time out, United won their first FA Cup in eight years after beating rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

The Dutchman and his side had a nightmare campaign on the pitch last time out, recording United's worst-ever Premier League finish, and problems in the defensive midfield area did little to solve that given that Sofyan Amrabat largely failed to fill the void either.

Ugarte could come in to stamp his authority on the engine room at Old Trafford and if results can pick up in the process, any deal bringing him to the north west could be a masterstroke from United transfer chiefs.

